Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577rm Hf031ws Laptop Price in India(25 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HF031WS Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HF031WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 115,990 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HF031WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM HF031WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 February 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹115,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.20 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹115,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 117,120 M.R.P. ₹169,000
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM-HF031WS Laptop Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM-HF031WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.115,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM-HF031WS Laptop is Rs.117,120 on amazon.in which is available in Jaeger Gray colour.

    Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM-HF031WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.115,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A15 FA577RM-HF031WS Laptop is Rs.117,120 on amazon.in which is available in Jaeger Gray colour.


    Asus Tuf Gaming A15 Fa577rm Hf031ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 90 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 16:9
    • 300 nits
    • No
    • 141 ppi
    • Anti Glare FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS-Level Display Panel Having 16:9 Aspect Ratio 300Hz Refresh Rate 300nits Brightness
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 300 Hz
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    General Information
    • Jaeger Gray
    • FA577RM-HF031WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 2.20 Kg weight
    • 10.2 Millimeter thickness (Slim)
    • 429 x 311 x 10.2  mm
    • Asus
    Memory
    • DDR5
    • 2*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    • 2
    • 16 GB
    • 4800 Mhz
    • 32 GB
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Array Microphones
    • 2-Speaker System
    • AI Noise-Canceling Technology
    • Dolby Atmos
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 6 GB
    • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 6800H
    • 8
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060
    • 4.7 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
    • No
    • Yes
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
