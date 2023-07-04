Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa706ih Au054t Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH AU054T Laptop Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH AU054T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4600H Processor and 8 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH AU054T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IH AU054T Laptop now with free delivery.