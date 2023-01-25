 Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa706ihr Hx031w Laptop Fa706ihr Hx031w Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR HX031W Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR HX031W Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 51,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4600H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR HX031W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR HX031W Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    2
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹51,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4600H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.60 Kg
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 53,750 M.R.P. ₹71,990
    Buy Now

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR-HX031W Laptop FA706IHR-HX031W Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR-HX031W Laptop FA706IHR-HX031W price in India starts at Rs.51,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming A17 FA706IHR-HX031W Laptop FA706IHR-HX031W is Rs.53,750 on amazon.in which is available in Graphite Black colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa706ihr Hx031w Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 150 W
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • No
    • FHD, Value IPS-level, Anti-glare display (Brightness 250nits, NTSC 45%, SRGB 62.5%)
    • 144 Hz
    • 127 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • FA706IHR-HX031W
    • 399 x 268 x 24.8  mm
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 2.60 Kg
    • Graphite Black
    Memory
    • 32 GB
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 2*4 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 2
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-in array microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 4 GB
    • 2.4 Ghz
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 4600H
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard 1-Zone RGB
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Tuf Gaming A17 Fa706ihr Hx031w Laptop