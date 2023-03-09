 Asus Tuf Gaming F17 Fx766li Hx185t Laptop Fx766li Hx185t Price in India(09 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI HX185T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI HX185T Laptop

    Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI HX185T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 78,990 in India with Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI HX185T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI HX185T Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 09 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹78,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2.22 Kg
    ₹ 78,990 M.R.P. ₹96,990
    Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI-HX185T Laptop FX766LI-HX185T Price in India

    Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI-HX185T Laptop FX766LI-HX185T price in India starts at Rs.78,990. The lowest price of Asus TUF Gaming F17 FX766LI-HX185T Laptop FX766LI-HX185T is Rs.78,990 on amazon.in which is available in Fortress Gray colour.

    Asus Tuf Gaming F17 Fx766li Hx185t Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 150 W AC Adapter W
    • 3 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 127 ppi
    • 144 Hz
    • No
    • LED
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • Full HD IPS LED Backlit Anti-glare Display
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • FX766LI-HX185T
    • 64-bit
    • 2.22 Kg
    • 390 x 260 x 23  mm
    • Asus
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Fortress Gray
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    • 2933 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Speakers with DTS Software
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Built-in Dual Microphones
    • Yes
    • No
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.1
    • Yes
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-10300H (10th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti
    • 4
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Gaming Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 2
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Tuf Gaming F17 Fx766li Hx185t Laptop