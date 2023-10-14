Asus Vivobook 14 E410ka Ek101ws Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK101WS Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK101WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 33,790 in India with Intel Quad Core Pentium Silver N6000 Processor , 6 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK101WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 E410KA EK101WS Laptop now with free delivery.