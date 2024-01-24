 Asus Vivobook 14 K413fa Ek381ts Laptop (core I3 10th Gen/4 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA-EK381TS Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10)
Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA-EK381TS Laptop - 14 Inches (35.56cm)
Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,999 in India with Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop now with free delivery.
Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA-EK381TS Laptop (Core I3 10th Gen/4 GB/256 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop in India is Rs. 41,999.  It comes in the following colors: Hearty Gold. The status of Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

256 GB

Processor

Intel Core i3-10110U

Asus Vivobook 14 K413fa Ek381ts Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
2
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    42 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED-backlit Anti-Glare Panel with 45% NTSC 84% screen-to-body ratio Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324.9 x 215 x 17.9 mm

  • Model

    K413FA-EK381TS

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    17.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Hearty Gold

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.40 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Memory Layout

    1x4 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Capacity

    4 GB

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Audio Solution

    Harman Kardon

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD

  • Processor

    Intel Core i3-10110U (10th Gen)

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Standard Notebook Keyboard

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    256 GB

Asus VivoBook 14 K413FA EK381TS Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
