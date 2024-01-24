 Asus Vivobook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km731ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen) Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Ponder Blue
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA-KM731WS Laptop (Core I7 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop in India is Rs. 84,990.  It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue. The status of Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-1260P

Asus Vivobook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km731ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km731ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
10
Battery
2
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    75 W

  • Battery life

    18 Hrs

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 Pixels

  • Pixel Density

    243 ppi

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Display Features

    Aspect Ratio: 16:10 0.2ms Response Time 90 Hz Refresh Rate 400nits Brightness 600nits Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1 Color Depth: 1.07 Billion Glossy Display 70% Less Harmful Blue Light SGS Eye Care Display Screen-to-Body Ratio: 90%

  • Refresh Rate

    90 Hz

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Colour

    Ponder Blue

  • Model

    OLED UX3402ZA-KM731WS

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    313.6 x 220.6 x 16.9 mm

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720

  • Speakers

    Built-in Speaker

  • Sound Technologies

    Smart Amp Technology, Harman/kardon (Premium)

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in microphone

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.2

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Clockspeed

    2.1 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated Iris Xe

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-1260P (12th Gen)

  • Chipset

    Intel Integrated SoC

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM731WS Laptop

