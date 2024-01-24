 Asus Vivobook 14 X1402za Eb312ws Laptop (core I3 12th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1220P Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152135/heroimage/asus-x1402za-eb312ws-152135-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152135/heroimage/asus-x1402za-eb312ws-152135-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P152135/heroimage/asus-x1402za-eb312ws-152135-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4
1/7 AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_8GB
2/7 AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/7 AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2"
4/7 AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3"
View all Images 5/7 AsusVivoBook14X1402ZA-EB312WSLaptop(CoreI312thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4"
Key Specs
₹47,990
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel Core i3-1220P
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.50 Kg weight
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹42,990 9% OFF
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop in India is Rs. 47,990.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 42,990.  It comes in the following colors: Transparent Silver.

9% off

ASUS VivoBook

ASUS VivoBook Ultra K14 Intel Core i3-10110U 10th Gen 14-inch FHD Thin and Light Laptop (4GB RAM/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 10/Integrated Graphics/Transparent Silver/1.40 kg), K413FA-EK819T
₹47,000 ₹42,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
26% off

ASUS Vivobook 15 2023 Intel Core i3 1315U 13th Gen 15 6 39 62 cms FHD Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Integrated Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Blue/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ321WS
₹57,990 ₹42,990
Buy Now
26% off

ASUS Vivobook 15 2023 Intel Core i3 1315U 13th Gen 15 6 39 62 cms FHD Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i3-1315U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit KB/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ322WS
₹58,990 ₹43,590
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Vivobook 14 X1402za Eb312ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 65 W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Full HD IPS Level Panel Anti-glare Display 16:9 Aspect Ratio Screen-to-Body Ratio: 82% 250nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamut
  • 157 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
General Information
  • 324.9 x 213.9 x 19.9 mm
  • Transparent Silver
  • Asus
  • X1402ZA-EB312WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 1.50 Kg weight
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 8 GB
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • SonicMaster
  • Built-in array microphones
  • 720
  • Yes
  • Built-in Speakers
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • Yes
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-1220P
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 1.5 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
25% OFF
24% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop Competitors

33% OFF
HP 15s ey1003AU 38Z29PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
20% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
8% OFF
HP Pavilion 15 eh1101AU 4X7E6PA
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
39% OFF
Acer Aspire 5 NX A29SI 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Tech Videos

Asus VivoBook 14 X1402ZA EB312WS Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook 14 X1402za Eb312ws Laptop