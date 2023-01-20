 Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb372ws Laptop X415ea Eb372ws Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB372WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB372WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB372WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,890 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB372WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB372WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P148522/heroimage/asus-x415ea-eb372ws-148522-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P148522/images/Design/asus-x415ea-eb372ws-148522-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹38,890
    14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.6 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹38,890
    14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb372ws Laptop Full Specifications

    • 14.1" (35.81 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • LED
    • No
    • 14.1 Inches (35.81 cm)
    • Full HD 16:9 aspect ratio, IPS-level Panel, LED Backlit, 250nits, 45% NTSC color gamut, Anti-glare display
    • 156 ppi
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    General Information
    • 1.6 Kg
    • X415EA-EB372WS
    • Asus
    • 325.4 x 216 x 19.9  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 64-bit
    • Transparent Silver
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Sonic Master
    • Built-in Microphone
    • No
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • 4.1
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel UHD
    • 3.0 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • No
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 5400 RPM
    • 256 GB
    • SATA
    Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb372ws Laptop