 Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb572ws Laptop Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB572WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB572WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB572WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 50,490 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB572WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB572WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹50,490
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.6 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹50,490
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 49,990 M.R.P. ₹72,990
    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb572ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    • 2 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 37 W
    Display Details
    • No
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 250 nits
    • Anti-glare FHD Display
    • 60 Hz
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • 82 %
    General Information
    • 1.6 Kg weight
    • 325.4 x 199 x 21  mm
    • 64-bit
    • 21 Millimeter thickness
    • Asus
    • Transparent Silver
    • X415EA-EB572WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • DDR4
    • 12 GB
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 3200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speaker
    • 720p
    Networking
    • 4.1
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 4
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • 256 GB
    • 5400 RPM
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Vivobook 14 X415ea Eb572ws Laptop