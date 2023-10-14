Asus Vivobook 14x K3405vf Ly541ws Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook 14X K3405VF LY541WS Laptop Asus Vivobook 14X K3405VF LY541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 82,699 in India with Intel Core i5-13500H (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 14X K3405VF LY541WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 14X K3405VF LY541WS Laptop now with free delivery.