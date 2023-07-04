 Asus Vivobook 15 Oled X1505za L1511ws Laptop Price in India(04 July, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA L1511WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA L1511WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA L1511WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 65,900 in India with Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen) Processor and 16 GB DDR4 RAM RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA L1511WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA L1511WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 04 July 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153182/heroimage/asus-oled-x1505za-l1511ws-153182-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153182/heroimage/asus-oled-x1505za-l1511ws-153182-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P153182/heroimage/asus-oled-x1505za-l1511ws-153182-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_4
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_2"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_3"
AsusVivoBook15OLEDX1505ZA-L1511WSLaptop_4"
Key Specs
₹65,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.7 Kg weight
See full specifications
Key Specs
₹65,900
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
512 GB
16 GB DDR4
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 66,985 M.R.P. ₹89,500
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS Laptop Price in India

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,900. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS Laptop is Rs.66,985 on amazon.in which is available in Indie Black colour.

Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.65,900. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook 15 OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS Laptop is Rs.66,985 on amazon.in which is available in Indie Black colour.


Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Vivobook 15 Oled X1505za L1511ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Full HD OLED 16:9 aspect ratio 0.2ms response time 550nits HDR peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 color gamut VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 1.07 billion colors PANTONE Validated Glossy display 70% less harmful blue light TÃœV Rheinland-certified SGS Eye Care Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • OLED
General Information
  • 1.7 Kg weight
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Indie Black
  • 64-bit
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • OLED X1505ZA-L1511WS
  • Asus
  • 356.8 x 227.6 x 19.9  mm
Memory
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built In Speakers
  • Built In Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • 3.3 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • Intel Core i5-1235U (12th Gen)
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard with Num-key
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 1
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

Latest Videos

View all
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.
Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone
27 Jun 2023
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
YouTube Stories To Be Discontinued
04 Jun 2023
Apple enhances AirPods software features
Apple enhances AirPods software features announced during WWDC 2023
06 Jun 2023
Asmi Jain is one of the winners of the Apple WWDC23 Swift Student challenge.
Indian Student Asmi Jain Triumphs in Apple Swift Student Challenge
04 Jun 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10
05 Jun 2023
From affordable to flagship, check out all the iPhones for every budget.
iPhones for Every Budget Lowest to Highest in 2023
01 Jul 2023
WhatsApp Companion Mode is now available for iOS users.
WhatsApp's Multi-iOS Device Linking Takes Flight
04 Jun 2023
Apple has unveiled new changes for the Safari browser.
WWDC 2023: Apple adds new features to Safari; Check them here
06 Jun 2023
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000.
Top 5 5G Phones With Snapdragon Processor Under 20,000
01 Jul 2023

Laptops By Brand

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook 15 Oled X1505za L1511ws Laptop