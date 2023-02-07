 Asus Vivobook 15 X1500ea Ej3379ws Laptop Price in India(07 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo Reno 8T 5G Quick Review
    Oppo_reno_8t
    Android phones with most OS updates to buy today
    S23_Series
    WhatsApp account theft while you SLEEP! Beware, this is how they steal it
    WhatsApp
    Coke phone? Coca-Cola branded 'Cola Phone' launching soon in India, says leakster
    Cola Phone
    Microsoft down! MS Teams, Outlook, Azure and Microsoft 365 not responding
    Microsoft

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 42,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X1500EA EJ3379WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 07 February 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154584/heroimage/asus-x1500ea-ej3379ws-154584-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154584/images/Design/asus-x1500ea-ej3379ws-154584-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154584/images/Design/asus-x1500ea-ej3379ws-154584-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154584/images/Design/asus-x1500ea-ej3379ws-154584-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154584/images/Design/asus-x1500ea-ej3379ws-154584-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹42,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.80 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹42,990
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 42,990 M.R.P. ₹59,000
    Buy Now

    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Vivobook 15 X1500ea Ej3379ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 45 W
    • 2 Cell
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    Display Details
    • FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED 16:9 Aspect Ratio 200Nits Peak Brightness Anti-Glare Display 60Hz Refresh Rate 45% NTSC Color Gamut
    • 60 Hz
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • OLED
    • 200 nits
    • No
    • 16:9
    • 141 ppi
    General Information
    • Asus
    • 360 x 235 x 20  mm
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • X1500EA-EJ3379WS
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    • Transparent Silver
    • 1.80 Kg weight
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 8 GB
    • 16 GB
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 1
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 4.1
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    • 4.0 Ghz
    • Intel UHD
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
    • Fingerprint Sensor Intergrated With Touchpad
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • No
    Storage
    • M.2/Optane
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Vivobook 15 X1500ea Ej3379ws Laptop