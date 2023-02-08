 Asus Vivobook 15 X515ma Br101w Laptop Price in India(08 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA BR101W Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA BR101W Laptop

    Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA BR101W Laptop is a Windows 11 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 23,999 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core - N5030 Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA BR101W Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X515MA BR101W Laptop now with free delivery.
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 08 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154585/heroimage/asus-x515ma-br101w-154585-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154585/images/Design/asus-x515ma-br101w-154585-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154585/images/Design/asus-x515ma-br101w-154585-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154585/images/Design/asus-x515ma-br101w-154585-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154585/images/Design/asus-x515ma-br101w-154585-v1-large-5.jpg
    Asus Laptops Prices in India

    Asus laptops price in India starts from Rs.13,890. HT Tech has 1,648 Asus Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ma Br101w Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1366 x 768 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 6 Hrs
    • 2 Cell
    • 6 Hrs
    • 65 W
    Display Details
    • 1366 x 768 Pixels
    • 83 %
    • Anti-Glare HD (1366 x 768) Display Having 16:9 Aspect Ratio 200 Nits Brightness 45% NTSC Color Gamu
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 60 Hz
    • No
    • 100 ppi
    • 200 nits
    General Information
    • X515MA-BR101W
    • 360.2 x 234.9 x 19.9  mm
    • Transparent Silver
    • 1.8 Kg weight
    • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
    • 64-bit
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Professional
    Memory
    • 8 GB
    • 2400 Mhz
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 1*4 Gigabyte
    • 4 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • 720p
    • Built-In Microphones
    • SonicMaster
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 4.2
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 1.1 Ghz
    • Intel UHD 605
    • 4
    • Intel Pentium Quad Core - N5030
    • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
    Peripherals
    • MultiGesture Touchpad
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
    Ports
    • 1
    • Yes
    • No
    • 2
    • Yes
    Storage
    • SATA
    • 1 TB
    • SATA
    • 1 TB
    • 5400 RPM
    Asus Vivobook 15 X515ma Br101w Laptop