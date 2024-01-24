 Asus Vivobook 15 X543ub Dm581t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,989 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop now with free delivery.
Transparent Silver
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB-DM581T Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/1 TB/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop in India is Rs. 47,989.  It comes in the following colors: Transparent Silver. The status of Asus VivoBook 15 X543UB DM581T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

1 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-8250U

Asus Vivobook 15 X543ub Dm581t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Anti-glare Display (200 nits Brightness 45% NTSC 16:9 Aspect Ratio)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Colour

    Transparent Silver

  • Thickness

    27.2 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381 x 251 x 27.2 mm

  • Model

    X543UB-DM581T

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.9 Kg weight

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    12 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Sonic Master, Audio by ICEpower

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-in Microphone

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce MX110

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard (Integrated Numeric Keypad)

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Hdd Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • HDD Capacity

    1 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

