Asus Vivobook 15x Oled K3504va Lk542ws Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,226 in India with Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹72,226
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.60 Kg weight
See full specifications
₹61,999 23% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop in India is Rs. 72,226.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 15X OLED ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop in India is Rs. 72,226.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook 15X OLED K3504VA LK542WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 61,999.  It comes in the following colors: Cool Silver.

ASUS Vivobook 15X 2023 Intel Core I5 1335U 13Th Gen 15 6 39 62 Cms Fhd Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15X (2023),Intel Core I5-1335U 13Th Gen,15.6" (39.62 Cms) Fhd,Thin&Light Laptop (16Gb/512Gb Ssd/Iris X? Graphics/Windows 11/Office 2021/Backlit Kb/Black/1.6 Kg),K3504Vab-Nj541Ws
₹80,990 ₹61,999
Buy Now
Asus Vivobook 15x Oled K3504va Lk542ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • Li-Ion
  • Yes
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 16:9
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED Glossy Display Having 16:09 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 60Hz Refresh Rate 400 Nits Brightness and 550 Nits HDR Peak Brightness
  • 550 nits
  • OLED
General Information
  • 1.60 Kg weight
  • Cool Silver
  • 359.7 x 232.5 x 17.9 mm
  • Asus
  • K3504VA-LK542WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • SonicMaster
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Built-In Array Microphones
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1340P (13th Gen)
  • 12
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 4.7 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
Ports
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
