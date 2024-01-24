Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zf Mbn546ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Upcoming
Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN546WS Laptop
Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN546WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i5-12500H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM.
Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF-MBN546WS Laptop (Core I5 12th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/4 GB) Variants & Price
The price for the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN546WS Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 69,990. It is expected to come in the following colors: Cool Silver. The
status of Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZF MBN546WS Laptop is Upcoming.
Key Specs
Operating System
Windows 11 Home Basic
Processor
Intel Core i5-12500H
Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zf Mbn546ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/4 Gb) Latest Update
Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zf Mbn546ws Laptop Full Specifications
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zf Mbn546ws Laptop