Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zv Mb741ws Laptop (core I7 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/8 Gb) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop

Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 114,990 in India with Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop now with free delivery.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹114,990
16 Inches (40.64 cm)
Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.80 Kg weight
Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop in India is Rs. 114,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop in India is Rs. 114,990.  At Amazon, the Asus Vivobook 16X K3605ZV MB741WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 94,990.  It comes in the following colors: Indie Black.

Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zv Mb741ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • 120 W
Display Details
  • 138 ppi
  • FHD+ Display
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 120 Hz
  • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
General Information
  • 495 x 312 x 67 mm
  • 1.80 Kg weight
  • 16X K3605ZV-MB741WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • Indie Black
  • 67 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 32 GB
  • 3200 Mhz
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • Built-In Microphones
Networking
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060
  • 8 GB
  • 4.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-12650H (12th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • No
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook 16x K3605zv Mb741ws Laptop