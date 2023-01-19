 Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ea Ec301ts Laptop Tp470ea Ec301ts Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC301TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC301TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC301TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA EC301TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹52,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    256 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.5 Kg
    ₹ 54,549 M.R.P. ₹68,000
    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA-EC301TS Laptop TP470EA-EC301TS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA-EC301TS Laptop TP470EA-EC301TS price in India starts at Rs.52,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EA-EC301TS Laptop TP470EA-EC301TS is Rs.54,549 on amazon.in which is available in Transparent Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ea Ec301ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • LED
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • Full HD LED Backlit, Glossy, LCD IPS Touch Screen Display (250 nits Brightness, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 16:9 Aspect Ratio)
    • 157 ppi
    General Information
    • Asus
    • Transparent Silver
    • 324 x 220 x 18.7  mm
    • TP470EA-EC301TS
    • 1.5 Kg
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 64-bit
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 8 GB
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • No
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Microphones Harman Branded
    • Inbuilt Speakers with Cortona and Alexa Voice Recognition Support, Audio by ICEpower
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 3.0 Ghz
    • Intel UHD
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • No
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ea Ec301ts Laptop