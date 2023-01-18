 Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ez Ec033ts Laptop Tp470ez Ec033ts Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ EC033TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ EC033TS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ EC033TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 73,890 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ EC033TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ EC033TS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹73,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    1.50 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹73,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 69,999 M.R.P. ₹98,990
    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ-EC033TS Laptop TP470EZ-EC033TS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ-EC033TS Laptop TP470EZ-EC033TS price in India starts at Rs.73,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ-EC033TS Laptop TP470EZ-EC033TS is Rs.69,999 on amazon.in which is available in Transparent Silver colour.

    Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ-EC033TS Laptop TP470EZ-EC033TS price in India starts at Rs.73,890. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Flip 14 TP470EZ-EC033TS Laptop TP470EZ-EC033TS is Rs.69,999 on amazon.in which is available in Transparent Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ez Ec033ts Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 65 W AC Adapter W
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • Yes
    • LED
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 157 ppi
    • Full HD LED Backlit Glossy IPS Touch Screen Display (16:9 Aspect Ratio, 45% NTSC Color Gamut, 250 nits Brightness, 82% Screen-to-body Ratio)
    General Information
    • 64-bit
    • 1.50 Kg
    • 324 x 220 x 18.7  mm
    • TP470EZ-EC033TS
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • Transparent Silver
    • Asus
    Memory
    • LPDDR4X
    • 8 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 1x8 Gigabyte
    • 1
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • No
    • Built-in Speakers
    • Audio by ICEpower, Sonic Master, Harman/Kardon Speakers, Cortana and Alexa Voice Recognition Support
    • Yes
    • 720p HD
    • Built-in Array Microphone
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • Yes
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
    Performance
    • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
    • 4 GB
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • No
    • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook Flip 14 Tp470ez Ec033ts Laptop