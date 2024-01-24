 Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404fa Nk543ws Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Home Laptops in India Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 52,327 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 7520U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 24 January 2024
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P159369/heroimage/asus-14-e1404fa-nk543ws-159369-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P159369/heroimage/asus-14-e1404fa-nk543ws-159369-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P159369/heroimage/asus-14-e1404fa-nk543ws-159369-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4
1/7 AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
2/7 AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)"
3/7 AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_2"
4/7 AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_3"
View all Images 5/7 AsusVivoBookGo14E1404FA-NK543WSLaptop(AMDQuadCoreRyzen5/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_4"
Key Specs
₹52,327
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 7520U
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.38 Kg weight (Light-weight)
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹51,980 27% OFF
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop in India is Rs. 52,327.  At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,980.  It comes in the following colors: Green Grey.

27% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 7 Octa Ryzen 5 7520U 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home E1404FA NK541WS Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 7 Octa Ryzen 5 7520U (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1404FA-NK541WS Laptop (14 inch, Silver, with MS Office)
₹70,990 ₹51,980
Buy Now
Out of Stock
24% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 2023 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 14 inch 35 56 cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK547WS
₹59,000 ₹44,990
Buy Now
23% off

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 2023 AMD Ryzen 5 7520U 14 inch 35 56 cm FHD Thin Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 (2023), AMD Ryzen 5 7520U, 14-inch (35.56 cm) FHD, Thin & Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Windows 11/Office 2021/Alexa Built-in/Mixed Black/1.38 kg), E1404FA-NK522WS
₹58,500 ₹44,999
Buy Now
25% off

ASUS Vivobook 15 2023 Intel Core i5 1335U 13th Gen 15 6 39 62 cms FHD Thin and Light Laptop

ASUS Vivobook 15 (2023), Intel Core i5-1335U 13th Gen, 15.6" (39.62 cms) FHD, Thin and Light Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xᵉ/Win 11/Office 2021/Fingerprint/Silver/1.7 kg), X1504VA-NJ524WS
₹74,990 ₹55,990
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404fa Nk543ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 45 W
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
  • Yes
Display Details
  • 250 nits
  • FHD (1920 x 1080) Anti-Glare Display Having 16:09 Aspect Ratio 60Hz Refresh Rate 250 Nits Brightness
  • 83 %
  • 60 Hz
  • 157 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
  • 16:9
General Information
  • Green Grey
  • 1.38 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • 14 E1404FA-NK543WS
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Asus
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • 324.5 x 213.9 x 17.9 mm
Memory
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • SonicMaster
  • Built-In Speaker
  • Yes
  • 720p
  • Built-In Array Microphone
  • Yes
  • Cortana Support With Cortana Voice-Recognition Support
Networking
  • Yes
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.3
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • 4
  • 2.8 Ghz
  • AMD Radeon
  • AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5 - 7520U
Peripherals
  • Chiclet Keyboard
  • Support NumberPad
Ports
  • No
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 512 GB
  • M.2/Optane
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Asus

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
25% OFF
24% OFF
Asus VivoBook Go 15 E1504FA NJ322WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
19% OFF
Asus VivoBook S14 S3402ZA LY522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 14 Inches Display Size
Asus Laptops

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop Competitors

30% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin 9SCXR 418IN Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
38% OFF
MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 256 GB SSD1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
49% OFF
Acer Aspire 7 A715 75G 50TA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
26% OFF
Asus VivoBook 15 X515EA EJ522WS Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop News

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED launched with focus on AI, innovation, design, and sustainability

24 Jan 2024
ASUS VivoBook 15

Budget laptops that are affordable and FAST: Under Rs. 30,000, check these HP, Xiaomi, Infinix laptops

22 Aug 2022
ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED

ASUS ZenBook S 13 OLED, VivoBook Pro 14, VivoBook 16X launched today; Check pricing, specs

22 Aug 2022
Asus

Asus just launched a gaming TABLET that can play GTA 5 easily! This is what it costs in India

22 Aug 2022
Asus Vivobook S14

Asus Vivobook S14 (S3402) review: Dazzling Entertainment system

22 Aug 2022
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404fa Nk543ws Laptop