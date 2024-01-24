Asus Vivobook Go 14 E1404fa Nk543ws Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 7 Octa Ryzen 5 7520U 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 Home E1404FA NK541WS Laptop
ASUS Vivobook Go 14 Ryzen 7 Octa Ryzen 5 7520U (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) E1404FA-NK541WS Laptop (14 inch, Silver, with MS Office)
The starting price for the Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop in India is Rs. 52,327. At Amazon, the Asus VivoBook Go 14 E1404FA NK543WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 51,980. It comes in the following colors: Green Grey.
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.