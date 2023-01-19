 Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled K3400pa Km502ws Laptop K3400pa Km502ws Price in India(19 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA KM502WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA KM502WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 72,990 in India with Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA KM502WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA KM502WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹72,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.40 Kg
    Key Specs
    ₹72,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA-KM502WS Laptop K3400PA-KM502WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA-KM502WS Laptop K3400PA-KM502WS price in India starts at Rs.72,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED K3400PA-KM502WS Laptop K3400PA-KM502WS is Rs.79,990 on amazon.in which is available in Cool Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled K3400pa Km502ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • 65 W
    • 3 Cell
    Display Details
    • No
    • 2.8K OLED (0.2ms response time, 90Hz refresh rate, 600nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy display)
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • OLED
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 243 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    General Information
    • Cool Silver
    • 14 OLED K3400PA-KM502WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • 317.4 x 228.5 x 19.2  mm
    • 64-bit
    • 1.40 Kg
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • DDR4
    • 16 GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in array microphone
    • Built-in Speaker
    • 720
    • Yes
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 4.2 Ghz
    • Intel Core i5-11300H (11th Gen)
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled K3400pa Km502ws Laptop