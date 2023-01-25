 Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3400qa Km502ws Laptop M3400qa Km502ws Price in India(25 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA KM502WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA KM502WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 59,990 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA KM502WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA KM502WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    3
    Score
    Last updated: 25 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹59,990
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
    512 GB
    8 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    See full specifications
    ₹ 58,990 M.R.P. ₹80,990
    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA-KM502WS Laptop M3400QA-KM502WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA-KM502WS Laptop M3400QA-KM502WS price in India starts at Rs.59,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 14 OLED M3400QA-KM502WS Laptop M3400QA-KM502WS is Rs.58,990 on amazon.in which is available in Solar Silver colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3400qa Km502ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • 6 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • No
    • 243 ppi
    General Information
    • 14 OLED M3400QA-KM502WS
    • Asus
    • x x  mm
    • Solar Silver
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    Memory
    • DDR4
    • 1
    • 1*8 Gigabyte
    • 8 GB
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speakers
    Networking
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    • Yes
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
    • AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 - 5600H
    • AMD Radeon Graphics
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    Asus Vivobook Pro 14 Oled M3400qa Km502ws Laptop