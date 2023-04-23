 Asus Vivobook Pro 15 Oled M3500qc L1712ws Laptop Price in India(23 April, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED M3500QC L1712WS Laptop

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED M3500QC L1712WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 86,885 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H Processor, Battery and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 23 April 2023
Key Specs
₹86,885
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
1 TB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
Key Specs
₹86,885
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
1 TB
16 GB DDR4 RAM
amazon
₹ 87,240 M.R.P. ₹110,990
Buy Now

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED M3500QC-L1712WS Laptop Price in India

Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED M3500QC-L1712WS Laptop price in India starts at Rs.86,885. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 15 OLED M3500QC-L1712WS Laptop is Rs.87,240 on amazon.in which is available in Cool Silver colour.

Asus Vivobook Pro 15 Oled M3500qc L1712ws Laptop Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
Battery
  • 3 Cell
  • 120 W
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 16:9
  • 600 nits
  • 60 Hz
  • Glossy FHD (1920 x 1080) OLED Display With 16:09 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 600Nits HDR Peak Brightness
  • 141 ppi
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • OLED
  • No
General Information
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Cool Silver
  • 359.8 x 235.3 x 19.9  mm
  • Asus
  • OLED M3500QC-L1712WS
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
Memory
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
  • 16 GB
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Built-In Microphones
  • Harman/ Kardon (Mainstream)
  • Yes
  • Built-In Speakers
  • 720p
Networking
  • Yes
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 8
  • 4.2 Ghz
  • 4 GB
  • AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 5800H
  • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard With Num-Key
Ports
  • No
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
    Asus Vivobook Pro 15 Oled M3500qc L1712ws Laptop