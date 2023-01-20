 Asus Vivobook Pro 16 K6602hc N1901ws Laptop K6602hc N1901ws Price in India(20 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Shush! Instagram now lets your friend mute you if you send too many Reels, texts
    Instagram
    On Shark Tank, first-of-its-kind Rs. 15000 Primebook laptop by IITians gets Rs. 75 lakh offer
    Primebook
    Want to try painting without learning it? Try these AI tools to create photo realistic artwork
    AI
    5 essential office desktop gadgets you need: Wireless charger, document scanner and more
    Wireless charger
    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC N1901WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC N1901WS Laptop

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC N1901WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC N1901WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC N1901WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 20 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154371/heroimage/asus-16-k6602hc-n1901ws-154371-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154371/images/Design/asus-16-k6602hc-n1901ws-154371-v1-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹89,990
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    1920 x 1200 Pixels
    1.9 Kg weight
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹89,990
    16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB DDR4 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    amazon
    ₹ 89,990 M.R.P. ₹122,990
    Buy Now

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC-N1901WS Laptop K6602HC-N1901WS Price in India

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC-N1901WS Laptop K6602HC-N1901WS price in India starts at Rs.89,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC-N1901WS Laptop K6602HC-N1901WS is Rs.89,990 on amazon.in which is available in Quiet Blue colour.

    Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC-N1901WS Laptop K6602HC-N1901WS price in India starts at Rs.89,990. The lowest price of Asus VivoBook Pro 16 K6602HC-N1901WS Laptop K6602HC-N1901WS is Rs.89,990 on amazon.in which is available in Quiet Blue colour.

    Asus Vivobook Pro 16 K6602hc N1901ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 16" (40.64 cm) display, 1920 x 1200 px
    Battery
    • 3 Cell
    • 65 W
    • Yes
    • Li-Ion
    • 8 Hrs
    • Li-Ion
    • 8 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 120 Hz
    • 16:10
    • FHD+ (1920 x 1200 WUXGA) 16:10 Aspect Ratio IPS-Level Panel LED Backlit 120Hz Refresh Rate 300Nits 100% sRGB Color Gamut PANTONE Validated TÃœV Rheinland-Certified Screen-to-Body Ratio: 87%
    • 142 ppi
    • 87 %
    • 16 Inches (40.64 cm)
    • No
    • 300 nits
    • 1920 x 1200 Pixels
    General Information
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • 355 x 252 x 20  mm
    • 1.9 Kg weight
    • 16 K6602HC-N1901WS
    • Quiet Blue
    • 20 Millimeter thickness
    Memory
    • 1
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 3200 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • DDR4
    • DDR4
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • Yes
    • 5.0
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 8
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050
    • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
    • 2.5 Ghz
    • Intel Core i9-11900H (11th Gen)
    • 4 GB
    Peripherals
    • Touchpad with Multi-Gesture Support
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-Travel
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 1
    • Yes
    • No
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Vivobook Pro 16 K6602hc N1901ws Laptop