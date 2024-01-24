 Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusVivoBookS14S433FL-EB199TSUltrabook(CoreI710thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_Capacity_8GB
AsusVivoBookS14S433FL-EB199TSUltrabook(CoreI710thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10/2GB)_DisplaySize_14Inches(35.56cm)

Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook

Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,989 in India with Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Indie Black
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL-EB199TS Ultrabook (Core I7 10th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook in India is Rs. 47,989.  It comes in the following colors: Indie Black. The status of Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Arctic Grey
₹36,510
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82ku017kin Laptop

HP 14s dy2506TU 546K2PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Natural Silver
₹37,390
Check Details
Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook Hp 14s Dy2506tu 546k2pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-10510U

Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook (core I7 10th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
6
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Po

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED-backlit 16:9 Frameless NanoEdge with 85% screen-to-body ratio IPS-level wide-view technology Display

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Thickness

    15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Model

    S433FL-EB199TS

  • Colour

    Indie Black

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Weight

    1.4 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324.9 x 213.5 x 15.9 mm

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • RAM speed

    2666 Mhz

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Sound Technologies

    ASUS SonicMaster Stereo Audio System with Surround-sound; Smart Amplifier for Maximum Audio Performance

  • Audio Solution

    Harman Kardon

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Array microphone with Cortana Voice-recognition Support

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-10510U (10th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce MX250

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    Yes

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Precision touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures

  • Keyboard

    Full-size (optional), with 1.4mm key travel

  • Usb Type C

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    2

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus VivoBook S14 S433FL EB199TS Ultrabook

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Vivobook S14 S433fl Eb199ts Ultrabook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender