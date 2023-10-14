Asus Zenbook 13 Um325ua Kg501ts Laptop (amd Hexa Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus ZenBook 13 UM325UA KG501TS Laptop Asus ZenBook 13 UM325UA KG501TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 81,000 in India with AMD Hexa Core Ryzen 5 4500U Processor , 5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook 13 UM325UA KG501TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook 13 UM325UA KG501TS Laptop now with free delivery.