Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km531ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 85,999 in India with Intel EVO Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor , 18 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Key Specs
₹85,999
14 Inches (35.56 cm)
Intel EVO Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
2880 x 1800 Pixels
1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
18 Hrs
Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop in India is Rs. 85,999.

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop in India is Rs. 85,999.  At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,990.  It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue.

Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km531ws Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 75 W
  • 3 Cell
  • 18 Hrs
Display Details
  • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
  • 90 Hz
  • OLED
  • 243 ppi
  • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
  • No
  • 16:10 aspect ratio 0.2ms response time 90Hz refresh rate 550nits peak brightness 100% DCI-P3 color gamut Screen-to-body ratio: 90 VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 600 PANTONE Validated
General Information
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Asus
  • 1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Ponder Blue
  • 17 Millimeter thickness
  • 314 x 221 x 17 mm
  • OLED UX3402ZA-KM531WS
Memory
  • LPDDR5
  • 1
  • 16 GB
  • 1*16 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • Built-in Speaker
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 720
  • Built-in array microphone
Networking
  • 5.2
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • Yes
  • 6
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel EVO Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
  • 1.7 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Chiclet Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km531ws Laptop