Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Intel Evo Ux3402za Km531ws Laptop (core I5 12th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop in India is Rs. 85,999. At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED Intel Evo UX3402ZA KM531WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 75,990. It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue. ...Read More Read Less