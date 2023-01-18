 Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Ux3402za Kn531ws Laptop Ux3402za Kn531ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA KN531WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA KN531WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA KN531WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 95,469 in India with Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA KN531WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA KN531WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    Key Specs
    ₹95,469
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹95,469
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
    512 GB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    See full specifications
    ₹ 95,469 M.R.P. ₹114,990
    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA-KN531WS Laptop UX3402ZA-KN531WS Price in India

    Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA-KN531WS Laptop UX3402ZA-KN531WS price in India starts at Rs.95,469. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3402ZA-KN531WS Laptop UX3402ZA-KN531WS is Rs.95,469 on amazon.in which is available in Ponder Blue colour.

    Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Ux3402za Kn531ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    • 75 W
    • Li-Ion
    Display Details
    • 16:10
    • 550 nits
    • 90 Hz
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    • 243 ppi
    • OLED
    • Yes
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    General Information
    • OLED UX3402ZA-KN531WS
    • 17 Millimeter thickness
    • Ponder Blue
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 314 x 221 x 17  mm
    • Asus
    • 1.39 Kg weight (Light-weight)
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • 5200 Mhz
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 16 GB
    • 16 GB
    • LPDDR5
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • 720p
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    Networking
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • 1 Year
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • 8
    • 1.7 Ghz
    • Intel Core i5-1240P (12th Gen)
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 4
    Storage
    • 512 GB
    • 512 GB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Asus Zenbook 14 Oled Ux3402za Kn531ws Laptop