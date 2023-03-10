 Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn711ws Laptop Ux5401zas Kn711ws Price in India(10 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,890 in India with Intel EVO Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 10 March 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹134,890
    14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    Intel EVO Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.40 Kg
    Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS-KN711WS Laptop UX5401ZAS-KN711WS Price in India

    Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS-KN711WS Laptop UX5401ZAS-KN711WS price in India starts at Rs.134,890. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS-KN711WS Laptop UX5401ZAS-KN711WS is Rs.116,690 on amazon.in which is available in Titanium colour.

    Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn711ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14" (35.56 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • 10 Hrs
    • 10 Hrs
    • 3 Cell
    • 63 W
    Display Details
    • 243 ppi
    • 90 Hz
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • Yes
    • OLED, LED Backlit, Aspect Ratio: 16:10, 0.2ms Response Time, 90 Hz Refresh Rate, 550nits Peak Brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, Contrast Ratio: 1000000:1, Color Depth: 1.07 Billion, Glossy Display, 70% Less Harmful Blue Light, SGS Eye Care Display, Screen-to-Body Ratio: 92%
    • OLED
    • 14 Inches (35.56 cm)
    General Information
    • Asus
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • 311.2 x 221.1 x 15.9  mm
    • X Space Edition UX5401ZAS-KN711WS
    • 1.40 Kg
    • Titanium
    Memory
    • 16 GB
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-in Speaker
    • 720
    • Yes
    • Built-in array microphone
    • Harman/kardon (Premium)
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • Intel EVO Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    • 2.3 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn711ws Laptop