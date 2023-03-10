Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn711ws Laptop Ux5401zas Kn711ws Price in India(10 March, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 134,890 in India with Intel EVO Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN711WS Laptop now with free delivery.