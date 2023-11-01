Asus Zenbook 14x Oled Space Edition Ux5401zas Kn901ws Laptop (core I9 12th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop in India is Rs. 144,990. At Amazon, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition UX5401ZAS KN901WS Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 116,000. It comes in the following colors: Titanium. ...Read More Read Less