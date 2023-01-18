 Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702 Laptop Ux9702 Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 329,990 in India with Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop now with free delivery.
    6
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153102/heroimage/asus-zenbook-17-fold-oled-ux9702-laptop-core-i7-12th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-ssd-windows-11-153102-v3-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P153102/images/Design/asus-zenbook-17-fold-oled-ux9702-laptop-core-i7-12th-gen-16-gb-1-tb-ssd-windows-11-153102-v3-large-2.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹329,990
    17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    2560 x 1920 Pixels
    ₹ 329,990 M.R.P. ₹362,990
    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop UX9702 Price in India

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop UX9702 price in India starts at Rs.329,990. The lowest price of Asus Zenbook 17 Fold OLED UX9702 Laptop UX9702 is Rs.329,990 on amazon.in which is available in Black colour.

    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 17.3" (43.94 cm) display, 2560 x 1920 px
    • Intel Core i7 (12th Gen) Processor
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • 9.5 Hrs
    Display Details
    • 2560 x 1920 Pixels
    • Yes
    • 17.3 Inches (43.94 cm)
    • FOLED 4:3 Aspect Ratio, 0.2ms Response Time, 500nits Peak Brightness, 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut, 1,000,000:1, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 Billion Colors, PANTONE Validated, Glossy Display, 70% Less harmful blue light, Touch screen, Screen-to-body ratio: 87 ï¼…
    General Information
    • 378.5 x 287.6 x 11.7  mm
    • Black
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • 5200 Mhz
    Multimedia
    • Built-In Speakers
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    Networking
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    • 5.2
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • 1.1 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Soft Keyboard, 1.4mm Key-travel
    Ports
    • 2
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Asus Zenbook 17 Fold Oled Ux9702 Laptop