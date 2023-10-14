Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Intel Evo Ux482ea Hy777ts Laptop (core I7 11th Gen/16 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Intel Evo UX482EA HY777TS Laptop Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Intel Evo UX482EA HY777TS Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 89,990 in India with Intel Core i7-1165G7 (11th Gen) Processor , 17 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Intel Evo UX482EA HY777TS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Duo 14 Intel Evo UX482EA HY777TS Laptop now with free delivery.