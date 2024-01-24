Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook now with free delivery.

Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA-EL701T Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 67,990. It comes in the following colors: Royal Blue. The status of Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More Read Less

