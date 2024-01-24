 Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusZenbookFlipUX362FA-EL701TUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_Capacity_8GB
AsusZenbookFlipUX362FA-EL701TUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136359/heroimage/asus-ux362fa-el701t-136359-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusZenbookFlipUX362FA-EL701TUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136359/heroimage/asus-ux362fa-el701t-136359-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusZenbookFlipUX362FA-EL701TUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P136359/heroimage/asus-ux362fa-el701t-136359-v1-large-1.jpg_AsusZenbookFlipUX362FA-EL701TUltrabook(CoreI78thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows10)_4

Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook

Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 67,990 in India with Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook now with free delivery.
Royal Blue
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA-EL701T Ultrabook (Core I7 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook in India is Rs. 67,990.  It comes in the following colors: Royal Blue. The status of Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Pure Silver
₹54,990
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook Acer Swift Go Sfg14 41 Nx Kg3si 002 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Gray
₹54,499
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook Acer Aspire 5 A515 57g Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 Gb 512 Gb Ssd Windows 11 Un K9tsi 002

HP Pavilion 15 ec2004AX 3E3R5PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Shadow Black
₹56,990
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook Hp Pavilion 15 Ec2004ax 3e3r5pa Laptop

MSI GF63 Thin 10SCXR 1617IN Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 1tb
  • Carbon Grey
₹49,000
Check Details
Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook Msi Gf63 Thin 10scxr 1617in Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i7-8565U

Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook (core I7 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Pixel Density

    166 ppi

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED-backlit Glare Touchscreen 3.5mm-thin Bezel Display

  • Touchscreen

    Yes

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    305 x 196 x 16.9 mm

  • Model

    UX362FA-EL701T

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Thickness

    16.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Royal Blue

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • RAM type

    LPDDR3

  • Memory Layout

    1x8 Gigabyte

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Audio Solution

    Harman Kardon

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Array Microphone

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Sound Technologies

    Asus Sonic Master Technology

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel UHD 620

  • Clockspeed

    1.8 Ghz

  • Processor

    Intel Core i7-8565U (8th Gen)

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Keyboard

    Full-size , with 1.4mm key travel

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Precision Touchpad (PTP) technology supports up to four-finger smart gestures

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • Usb Type C

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus Zenbook Flip UX362FA EL701T Ultrabook

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Zenbook Flip Ux362fa El701t Ultrabook
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender