 Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo Oled Ux8402za Lm711ws Laptop Ux8402za Lm711ws Price in India(18 January, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Laptop Finder Asus Laptop Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA LM711WS Laptop

    Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA LM711WS Laptop

    Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA LM711WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 169,890 in India with Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA LM711WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA LM711WS Laptop now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    4
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Overview Prices Specs Alternatives
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152309/heroimage/asus-duo-oled-ux8402za-lm711ws-152309-v1-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152309/images/Design/asus-duo-oled-ux8402za-lm711ws-152309-v1-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152309/images/Design/asus-duo-oled-ux8402za-lm711ws-152309-v1-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152309/images/Design/asus-duo-oled-ux8402za-lm711ws-152309-v1-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P152309/images/Design/asus-duo-oled-ux8402za-lm711ws-152309-v1-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹169,890
    14.5 Inches (36.83 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    Windows 11 Home Basic
    2880 x 1800 Pixels
    1.70 Kg
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹169,890
    14.5 Inches (36.83 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS Laptop UX8402ZA-LM711WS Price in India

    Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS Laptop UX8402ZA-LM711WS price in India starts at Rs.169,890. The lowest price of Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS Laptop UX8402ZA-LM711WS is Rs.150,439 on amazon.in which is available in Tech Black colour.

    Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS Laptop UX8402ZA-LM711WS price in India starts at Rs.169,890. The lowest price of Asus ZenBook Pro 14 Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS Laptop UX8402ZA-LM711WS is Rs.150,439 on amazon.in which is available in Tech Black colour.

    Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo Oled Ux8402za Lm711ws Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 14.5" (36.83 cm) display, 2880 x 1800 px
    Battery
    • Li-Ion
    • 65 W
    • Li-Ion
    • 4 Cell
    Display Details
    • Yes
    • 234 ppi
    • 16:10 aspect ratio, 0.2ms response time, 120Hz refresh rate, 550nits HDR peak brightness,100% DCI-P3 color gamut, VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500, 1.07 billion colors, PANTONE Validated, 70% less harmful blue light, SGS Eye Care Display
    • 14.5 Inches (36.83 cm)
    • 2880 x 1800 Pixels
    • OLED
    • 120 Hz
    General Information
    • Duo OLED UX8402ZA-LM711WS
    • Windows 11 Home Basic
    • Asus
    • 323.5 x 224.7 x 19.6  mm
    • Tech Black
    • 64-bit
    • 1.70 Kg
    Memory
    • LPDDR5
    • 1
    • LPDDR5
    • 16 GB
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    Multimedia
    • Built-in Dual Speakers
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Built-in Microphones
    • 720
    Networking
    • 5.0
    • Yes
    • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    • 1 Year
    Performance
    • 16 GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • Intel Iris Xe
    • Intel Core i7-12700H (12th Gen)
    • 2.3 Ghz
    Peripherals
    • Yes
    • Chiclet Keyboard
    Ports
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    Not sure which
    laptop to buy?

    Laptops By Brand

    Laptops By Brand

    TRENDING LAPTOPS

    LATEST LAPTOPS

    UPCOMING LAPTOPS

    Top Laptops

    Latest Laptops

    Popular Laptops

    Upcoming Laptops
    Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo Oled Ux8402za Lm711ws Laptop