 Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Overview Prices Summary Specs News
AsusZenBookS13OLEDUX5304VA-NQ541WSLaptop(CoreI513thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_Capacity_16GB
AsusZenBookS13OLEDUX5304VA-NQ541WSLaptop(CoreI513thGen/16GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_DisplaySize_13.3Inches(33.78cm)

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 99,990 in India with Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop now with free delivery.
Ponder Blue
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA-NQ541WS Laptop (Core I5 13th Gen/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop in India is Rs. 99,990.  It comes in the following colors: Ponder Blue. The status of Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Here are few alternate options to check

Apple MacBook Air M1 MGN63HN A Ultrabook
  • 8GB RAM | 256GB SSD
  • Space Grey
₹71,990
Check Details
Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop Apple Macbook Air M1 Mgn63hn A Ultrabook

Acer Swift X Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Steel Gray
₹94,999
Check Details
Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop Acer Swift X Laptop

Asus TUF Gaming FX506HCB HN225T Laptop
  • 16GB RAM | 1tb
  • Graphite Black
₹79,939
Check Details
Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop Asus Tuf Gaming Fx506hcb Hn225t Laptop

HP Envy X360 13 ay1065AU 6H8V9PA Laptop
  • 8GB RAM | 512GB SSD
  • Ceramic White
₹82,119
Check Details
Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop Hp Envy X360 13 Ay1065au 6h8v9pa Laptop
Add a Mobile Phone
Add to Compare

Key Specs

Display Size

13.3 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-1335U

Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop (core I5 13th Gen/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 2/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
2
Display
0
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Pixel Density

    255 ppi

  • Display Resolution

    2880 x 1800 Pixels

  • Display Type

    OLED

  • Refresh Rate

    60 Hz

  • Brightness

    550 nits

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    13.3 Inches (33.78 cm)

  • Display Features

    OLED 16:10 Aspect Ratio 0.2ms Response Time 60Hz Refresh Rate 550Nits HDR Peak Brightness 100% DCI-P3 Color Gamut Gamut Mapping: Yes 1 000 000:1 VESA CERTIFIED Display HDR True Black 500 1.07 Billion Colors PANTONE Validated Glossy display 70% Less Harmful Blue Light SGS Eye Care Display

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:10

  • Colour

    Ponder Blue

  • Thickness

    11.8 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    296.2 x 216.3 x 11.8 mm

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Model

    OLED UX5304VA-NQ541WS

  • Weight

    1 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    16 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Array Digital Microphones

  • Speakers

    Built-In Speakers

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Number Of Cores

    10

  • Graphic Processor

    Intel Integrated

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-1335U (13th Gen)

  • Clockspeed

    1.3 Ghz

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Keyboard

    Chiclet Keyboard

  • Thunderbolt Port

    4

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Type

    M.2/Optane

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Related Laptop News

Read all Related Laptop News

Laptops By Brand

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop

Trending Laptops

Acer Aspire 3 A315 24 NX KDESI 004 Laptop

  • Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹31,700
Check Details

Acer Swift Go SFG14 41 NX KG3SI 002 Laptop

  • Pure Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹54,990
Check Details

Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G Laptop Core I5 12th Gen 16 GB 512 GB SSD Windows 11 UN K9TSI 002

  • Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
₹54,499
Check Details

Asus VivoBook 15 X515JA BQ322WS Laptop

  • Transparent Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
₹32,990
Check Details
Trending Laptops

Latest Laptops

HP 15s ey2001AU

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹54,999
Check Details

MSI Modern 14 C11M 029IN Laptop

  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details

HP 15s ey1509AU

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹27,990
Check Details

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 256 GB SSD
₹29,990
Check Details
Latest Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge Laptop

  • Sapphire Blue
  • 16 GB RAM
₹112,239
Check Details

Infinix INBook X1 Pro Laptop

  • Black
  • 8 GB RAM
₹47,999
Check Details

Apple MacBook Pro 16 Ultrabook Apple M1 Max 32 GB 512 GB SSD macOS Monterey

  • Space Grey
  • 32 GB RAM
₹300,000
Check Details

Asus ROG Strix G17 G713QM K4215TS Laptop

  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
₹159,000
Check Details
Upcoming Laptops
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Asus Laptop   /   Asus ZenBook S13 OLED UX5304VA NQ541WS Laptop

    Trending News

    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India at a price of Rs.27999: Check price, specs, availability and more
    Oppo F27 Pro Plus 5G launched in India
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Xiaomi 14 Civi launched in India at a price of Rs.42999: Check out specifications, features and more
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    Red Dead Redemption PC port leak revealed by Epic Games database alongside other titles
    89-year-old Japanese uses ChatGPT to improve 11 free iPhone apps that he created after retirement
    iPhone 15 Pro
    Nokia CEO makes world’s first ‘immersive’ phone call: What is it and how it can change voice calls- Details
    Nokia CEO Pekka Lundmark just made the world's first ‘immersive’ phone call creating a feeling of presence that is close to an in-person meeting.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Asus Zenbook S13 Oled Ux5304va Nq541ws Laptop
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender