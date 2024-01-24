 Asus Zenbook Ux430un Gv022t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। asus Laptop
Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop

Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 84,990 in India with Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen) Processor , 9 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop now with free delivery.
Blue
512 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon

Asus Zenbook UX430UN-GV022T Laptop (Core I5 8th Gen/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 10/2 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop in India is Rs. 84,990.  It comes in the following colors: Blue. The status of Asus Zenbook UX430UN GV022T Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

14 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

Intel Core i5-8250U

Asus Zenbook Ux430un Gv022t Laptop (core I5 8th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 10/2 Gb) Latest Update

Asus Zenbook Ux430un Gv022t Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 6/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
10
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    65 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    9 Hrs

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Size

    14 Inches (35.56 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Wideview Anti-glare Display

  • Pixel Density

    157 ppi

  • Brand

    Asus

  • Colour

    Blue

  • Model

    UX430UN-GV022T

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Thickness

    15.9 Millimeter thickness (Slim)

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    324 x 225 x 15.9 mm

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Weight

    1.3 Kg weight (Light-weight)

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM speed

    2400 Mhz

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Microphone Type

    Internal Microphone

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    Acer TrueHarmony Technology

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p HD

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Lockport

    No

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphics Memory

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-8250U (8th Gen)

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA Geforce MX150

  • Clockspeed

    1.6 Ghz

  • Keyboard

    Illuminated Chiclet Keyboard

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
