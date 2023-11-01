 Asus Zenfone 5z 128gb Price in India (01 November 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Asus Phones Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB is a Android v8.0 (Oreo) phone, available price is Rs 36,299 in India with 12 MP + 8 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Processor , 3300 mAh Battery and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
AsusZenfone5Z128GB_Display_6.2inches(15.75cm)
AsusZenfone5Z128GB_FrontCamera_8MP
AsusZenfone5Z128GB_RAM_6GB
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32695/heroimage/128164-v3-asus-zenfone-5z-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusZenfone5Z128GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32695/heroimage/128164-v3-asus-zenfone-5z-128gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_AsusZenfone5Z128GB_4
1/7 AsusZenfone5Z128GB_Display_6.2inches(15.75cm)
2/7 AsusZenfone5Z128GB_FrontCamera_8MP"
3/7 AsusZenfone5Z128GB_RAM_6GB"
4/7 AsusZenfone5Z128GB_3"
View all Images 5/7 AsusZenfone5Z128GB_4"
Key Specs
₹36,299
128 GB
6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
12 MP + 8 MP
8 MP
3300 mAh
Android v8.0 (Oreo)
6 GB
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB in India is Rs. 36,299.  This is the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB in India is Rs. 36,299.  This is the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB base model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Meteor Silver and Midnight Blue.

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB

(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Asus Zenfone 5z 128gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • 12 MP + 8 MP
  • 3300 mAh
  • 8 MP
Battery
  • No
  • Yes, Quick, v3.0
  • Yes
  • 3300 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 25.5 Hours(3G)
Camera
  • Yes, Dual-color LED Flash
  • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 60 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps
  • Yes
  • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
  • 8 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(24 mm focal length, 1.12µm pixel size)
  • 4000 x 3000 Pixels
  • IMX363, Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Single
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
Design
  • 75.6 mm
  • 155 grams
  • Back: Aluminium
  • Meteor Silver, Midnight Blue
  • 7.8 mm
  • 153 mm
Display
  • 19:9
  • 402 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 83.64 %
  • Yes with notch
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • 90 %
  • 6.2 inches (15.75 cm)
General
  • Android v8.0 (Oreo)
  • Zen UI
  • Asus
  • July 12, 2018 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
  • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • Yes
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 13) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • Yes, v5.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 850(band 18) / 850(band 19) / 800(band 20) / 850(band 26) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 150 Mbit/s ↑ 800 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 13) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes
  • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
Performance
  • 6 GB
  • Adreno 630
  • 64 bit
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
  • LPDDR4X
  • Octa core (2.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 385)
  • 10 nm
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • Yes
  • 128 GB
  • Yes, Up to 2 TB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Asus
Icon
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 64GB
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Gray
Add to compare
₹ 15,599
Check Details
Asus Zenfone 4 Selfie
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Deepsea Black, Rose Pink, Sunlight Gold
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 8,699
₹15,999
Buy Now
Asus Zenfone 2 Laser ZE550KL 3GB RAM
(3 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Black, Red, White
Add to compare
₹ 9,301
Check Details
Asus Zenfone Selfie 32GB
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Blue, Pink, White
Add to compare
₹ 17,999
Check Details
Asus Mobiles Icon
Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB Competitors
Icon
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G 256GB
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Awesome White, Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 35,999
₹45,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11R
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Sonic Black, Galactic Silver
Add to compare
amazon
₹ 39,999
Buy Now
Vivo X80 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Urban Blue, Cosmic Black
Add to compare
Flipkart
₹ 43,990
₹59,999
Buy Now
Nothing Phone 1
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, White
Add to compare
₹ 23,999
Check Details

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128GB News

The Asus ROG Phone 8 may be launched earlier than expected.
Asus ROG Phone 8 could get Snapdragon 8 Gen 3; Check everything we know
01 Nov 2023
Asus ZenFone 9
Asus rolls out Android 13 update for Zenfone 9
10 Dec 2022
Asus ROG Phone 6
Asus ROG Phone 6 launch CONFIRMED! Know when and what to expect
03 Jun 2022
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Asus Zenfone 5z 128gb FAQs

What is the price of the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb in India? Icon Icon

Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb price in India at 36,299 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (12 MP + 8 MP), Front Camera (8 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845; RAM: 6 GB; Battery: 3300 mAh.

How many megapixels Camera is in Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb? Icon Icon

How many colors are available in Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb? Icon Icon

What is the Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Is Asus Zenfone 5Z 128Gb Waterproof? Icon Icon

View More

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹89,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
amazon
₹56,998
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
₹21,999
Check Details
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹32,495
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Vivo Y17s
(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Glitter Purple, Forest Green
₹11,999
Check Details

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Vivo T3x
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹21,990
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy A05s
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Silver, Light Green, Violet
₹12,999
Check Details
Vivo Y35s
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹23,990
Check Details
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Asus Zenfone 5z 128gb