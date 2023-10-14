 Asus Zenfone Live 16gb Price in India (14 October 2023), Specs, Reviews, Comparison
Asus Zenfone Live 16GB

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB is a Android v6.0 (Marshmallow) phone, available price is Rs 10,499 in India with 13 MP Rear Camera, Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928 Processor , 2650 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Asus Zenfone Live 16GB from HT Tech. Buy Asus Zenfone Live 16GB now with free delivery.
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
Key Specs
₹10,499
16 GB
5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
13 MP
5 MP
2650 mAh
Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
2 GB
Asus Zenfone Live 16GB Price in India

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB base model with ...Read More

The starting price for the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB in India is Rs. 10,499.  This is the Asus Zenfone Live 16GB base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Navy Black, Rose Pink and Shimmer Gold.

Asus Zenfone Live 16GB

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold
amazon
Out of Stock

Asus Zenfone Live 16gb Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2650 mAh
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • 13 MP
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
  • 5 MP
Battery
  • Up to 158. Hours(3G)
  • 2650 mAh
  • Li-ion
  • Up to 24 Hours(3G)
  • No
  • No
Camera
  • Single
  • No
  • CMOS image sensor
  • 5 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
  • Exposure compensation, ISO control
  • 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
  • Continuous Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
  • Yes
  • 4128 x 3096 Pixels
  • Yes, LED Flash
Design
  • 7.9 mm
  • 71.7 mm
  • 141.1 mm
  • Navy Black, Rose Pink, Shimmer Gold
  • 120 grams
Display
  • 294 ppi
  • IPS LCD
  • 67.97 %
  • 5.0 inches (12.7 cm)
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
General
  • Zen UI
  • May 24, 2017 (Official)
  • Asus
  • Android v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Yes
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) 3G Bands: UMTS 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 4G Speed: 50 Mbit/s ↑ 150 Mbit/s ↓ (LTE category 4) 3G Speed: HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • SIM1: Micro, SIM2: Nano (Hybrid)
  • No
  • Yes, v4.0
Performance
  • LPDDR3
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 MSM8928
  • Quad core, 1.4 GHz, Cortex A7
  • 2 GB
  • 32 bit
  • Adreno 305
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
  • No
  • BeautyLive
Storage
  • Yes
  • Yes, Up to 128 GB
  • 16 GB
    Asus Zenfone Live 16gb