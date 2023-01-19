 Black Shark 2 256gb Price in India (19, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Trending News

    Apple Introduces Faster MacBook Pros and Mac Minis
    Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch M2 Pro
    5 Camera phones under Rs. 50000 you cannot go wrong with; SURPRISE names present here
    Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+
    More iPhones to be made in India, Apple eyes 50 percent of global production
    Apple iPhone 14 Plus
    Amazon Prime Lite for Rs. 999 coming soon! New annual plan with many TWISTS
    Amazon Prime Video
    iOS 16.3 for iPhone users is here; know what has changed for you
    iPhone

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Home Phone Finder Black Shark Phones Black Shark 2 256GB

    Black Shark 2 256GB

    Black Shark 2 256GB is a Android v9.0 (Pie) phone, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with 48 MP + 12 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485) Processor, 4000 mAh Battery and 256 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Black Shark 2 256GB from HT Tech. Buy Black Shark 2 256GB now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender
    8
    Score
    Last updated: 19 January 2023
    Overview Specs Alternatives FAQs
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34308/heroimage/136268-v1-black-shark-2-256gb-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34308/images/Design/136268-v1-black-shark-2-256gb-mobile-phone-large-2.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34308/images/Design/136268-v1-black-shark-2-256gb-mobile-phone-large-3.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34308/images/Design/136268-v1-black-shark-2-256gb-mobile-phone-large-4.jpg
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/productimages/htmobile4/P34308/images/Design/136268-v1-black-shark-2-256gb-mobile-phone-large-5.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    256 GB
    6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    48 MP + 12 MP
    20 MP
    4000 mAh
    Android v9.0 (Pie)
    See full specifications
    Key Specs
    ₹39,999
    256 GB
    6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    48 MP + 12 MP
    4000 mAh
    See full specifications
    Add to compare
    See full specifications
    Out of Stock This product is currently not available in any online store

    Black Shark 2 256gb Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 20 MP
    • 48 MP + 12 MP
    • 4000 mAh
    Battery
    • Li-ion
    • Yes, Quick, v4.0, 27W: 60 % in 30 minutes
    • Yes
    • 4000 mAh
    • No
    Camera
    • 8000 x 6000 Pixels
    • Yes, Phase Detection autofocus
    • Yes, LED Flash
    • F2.2
    • Single
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor
    • 3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps
    • F1.75
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • 20 MP f/2.2, Primary Camera(0.9µm pixel size)
    Design
    • 8.7 mm
    • 75 mm
    • 205 grams
    • Shadow Black
    • Back: Aluminium
    • 163.6 mm
    Display
    • 403 ppi
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 81.51 %
    • 1080 x 2340 pixels
    • AMOLED
    • 6.39 inches (16.23 cm)
    • 19.5:9
    • Yes
    General
    • Black Shark
    • Yes
    • June 4, 2019 (Official)
    • Android v9.0 (Pie)
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • 2 256GB
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • USB Type-C
    Network & Connectivity
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) / 2100(band 34) / 1900(band 39) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Mass storage device, USB charging
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM, Dual VoLTE
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    • Yes, v5.0
    • Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n, MIMO
    Performance
    • Octa core (2.84 GHz, Single core, Kryo 485 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 485 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 485)
    • 64 bit
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
    • 12 GB
    • LPDDR4X
    • 7 nm
    • Adreno 640
    • LPDDR4X
    Smart TV Features
    • 48 MP + 12 MP
    Special Features
    • On-screen
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope
    • Optical
    Storage
    • 256 GB
    • No
    • Yes
    • UFS 2.1
    Not sure which
    mobile to buy?

    Mobiles By Brand

    Mobiles By Brand

    Black Shark 2 256gb FAQs

    What is the price of the Black Shark 2 256Gb in India?

    Black Shark 2 256Gb price in India at 42,499 INR. Specifications - Camera: Rear Camera (48 MP + 12 MP), Front Camera (20 MP) ; Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855; RAM: 12 GB; Battery: 4000 mAh.

    How many megapixels Camera is in Black Shark 2 256Gb?

    How many colors are available in Black Shark 2 256Gb?

    What is the Black Shark 2 256Gb Battery Capacity?

    Is Black Shark 2 256Gb Waterproof?

    View More

    TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

    LATEST MOBILE PHONES

    UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

    Top Phones

    Latest Phones

    Popular Phones

    Upcoming Phones
    Black Shark 2 256gb