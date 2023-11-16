 Blackzone S17 - Price in India (November 2023), Full Specs, Comparison
Icon
Home Mobiles in India Blackzone Phones BlackZone S17

BlackZone S17

BlackZone S17 is a phone, available price is Rs 1,152 in India with 0.3 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone S17 from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone S17 now with free delivery.
2
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News FAQs
BlackZoneS17_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35701/heroimage/142533-v1-blackzone-s17-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_BlackZoneS17_1
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P35701/heroimage/142533-v1-blackzone-s17-mobile-phone-large-1.jpg_BlackZoneS17_2
1/3 BlackZoneS17_Display_2.4inches(6.1cm)
2/3 BlackZoneS17_1"
View all Images 3/3 BlackZoneS17_2"
Key Specs
₹1,152
2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
0.3 MP
3000 mAh
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

BlackZone S17 Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone S17 in India is Rs. 1,152.  It comes in the following colors: Black and Grey.

The starting price for the BlackZone S17 in India is Rs. 1,152.  It comes in the following colors: Black and Grey.

BlackZone S17

Black, Grey
Icon
Out of Stock
Icon
Out of Stock

Blackzone S17 Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
  • 0.3 MP
Battery
  • Yes
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • Digital Zoom
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • 0.3 MP Primary Camera
  • 640 x 480 Pixels
Design
  • Black, Grey
Display
  • 167 ppi
  • 2.4 inches (6.1 cm)
  • TFT
General
  • BlackZone
  • February 8, 2021 (Official)
Multimedia
  • Yes, Wireless FM
  • Yes, Music Formats: MP3
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
  • Torch Light, Multi Languages, Auto Call Recording
  • Polyphonic ringtones, Vibration
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes, Video Formats: MP4
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 2G
  • Yes
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 900 MHz
Sensors
  • Yes
  • Calculator, Calendar, Alarm
  • Yes, Limited
  • Yes, WAP
Storage
  • Yes, Up to 16 GB
Not sure which
mobile to buy?
More from Blackzone
Icon
BlackZone C71
  • IconBlue
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
₹1,099
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Blackzone C71
BlackZone C5
  • IconGold
  • Icon Green
  • Icon Green
₹999
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Blackzone C5
BlackZone C3
  • IconBlack
  • Icon Gold
  • Icon Gold
₹999
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Blackzone C3
BlackZone Believer
  • IconGold
  • Icon Red
  • Icon Red
₹1,299
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Blackzone Believer
Blackzone Mobiles Icon
BlackZone S17 Competitors
Icon
Forme Mini 4
  • IconBlack
₹1,049
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Forme Mini 4
Karbonn KX1
  • IconBlack
₹999
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Karbonn Kx1
Bloom DJ
  • IconBlack
₹1,299
Check Details
Blackzone S17 Bloom Dj

Mobiles Videos

Icon
Know about the most affordable smartphone Realme Narzo 60x 5g.Icon
Realme Narzo 60x:Check specs, features, price, more
11 Oct 2023
Check out the best smartphone under 20000.Icon
Revvl 6x 5G, Revvl 6x Pro 5G Price Revealed
23 Aug 2023
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G to launch in India soon.Icon
Samsung Galaxy F34 5G: Launch date confirmed, Check specs, price, more
08 Aug 2023
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date is revealed! This is what we know about the phone and its price.Icon
Xiaomi Mix Fold 3 launch date revealed! Expected to be a midrange smartphone
04 Aug 2023
The new Sony Xperia 1 V is launched in India. Check out why the phone's camera is so hypedIcon
Sony Xperia 1 V launched: Check out its best camera quality
04 Aug 2023
Honor 90 is expected to launch soon in India. check out the expected features, specs and more. Icon
Honor 90 to Launch in India: Check out its feature, camera and more
31 Jul 2023
Tech Videos Icon

BlackZone S17 News

Icon
Flip phones
Flip phones: From Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 to Motorola Razr 40, check out these 5 amazing smartphones
16 Nov 2023
iPhone 14
Good news! Apple is extending free usage of iPhone 14 satellite features
16 Nov 2023
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE
Top 5G mobile phones: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Motorola Edge 40, Vivo V29, more
16 Nov 2023
Apple iPhone 15
On iPhone 15, here is how to add your signature on official documents
15 Nov 2023
iPhone 15 Pro Max
UK buyer receives fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering online
15 Nov 2023
Honor 100 series
Honor to launch Honor 100 series on November 23; may pack distinctive camera island
15 Nov 2023
Mobiles News Icon

Mobiles By Brand

Blackzone S17 FAQs

What is the Blackzone S17 Battery Capacity? Icon Icon

Blackzone S17 has a 3000 mAh battery.

Is Blackzone S17 Waterproof? Icon Icon

TRENDING MOBILE PHONES

Apple iPhone 15
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Black, Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow
amazon
₹77,900
₹79,900
Buy Now
Realme 9 5G SE
(6 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Starry Glow, Azure Glow
amazon
₹19,499
₹24,999
Buy Now
OnePlus 11
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Titan Black, Eternal Green
flipkart
₹51,299
₹56,999
Buy Now

LATEST MOBILE PHONES

OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon

UPCOMING MOBILE PHONES

Realme Flip
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage)
₹89,990
Check Details
IQOO Neo 8 Pro
(16 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Surf, Match Point, Night Rock
₹38,790
Check Details
Upcoming Mobile Phones Icon
Top Phones

Latest Phones

Popular Phones

Upcoming Phones
OnePlus Open
(16 GB RAM,512 GB Storage) - Emerald Dusk , Voyager Black
amazon
₹139,998
₹149,999
Buy Now
Vivo Y200 5G
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Desert Gold, Jungle Green
amazon
₹21,999
₹27,999
Buy Now
Vivo V29
(8 GB RAM,128 GB Storage) - Space Black, Himalayan Blue, Majestic Red
₹31,928
Check Details
Vivo V29 Pro
(8 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Himalayan Blue, Space Black
₹39,999
Check Details
Latest Mobile Phones Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    Go to Mobile Recommender Icon
    Icon
    Blackzone S17