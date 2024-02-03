 Blackzone Uni 4g - Price in India (February 2024), Full Specs, Comparison
BlackZone Uni 4G

BlackZone Uni 4G is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) phone, available price is Rs 4,399 in India with 8 MP Rear Camera, Processor , 3000 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on BlackZone Uni 4G from HT Tech. Buy BlackZone Uni 4G now with free delivery.
3
Score
Last updated: 03 February 2024
Key Specs
₹4,399
16 GB
5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
8 MP
5 MP
3000 mAh
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
2 GB
BlackZone Uni 4G Price in India

The starting price for the BlackZone Uni 4G in India is Rs. 4,399.  This is the BlackZone Uni 4G base model with 2 GB RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Skyline Blue.

BlackZone Uni 4G

(2 GB RAM,16 GB Storage) - Skyline Blue
Blackzone Uni 4g Full Specifications

Key Specs
  • 8 MP
  • 5 MP
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 3000 mAh
Battery
  • Li-ion
  • 3000 mAh
Camera
  • 3264 x 2448 Pixels
  • 5 MP, Primary Camera
  • Digital Zoom Auto Flash
  • Single
  • Yes, LED Flash
  • Yes
Design
  • Skyline Blue
Display
  • Yes with waterdrop notch
  • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
  • IPS LCD
  • 5.99 inches (15.21 cm)
  • 281 ppi
General
  • August 28, 2020 (Official)
  • BlackZone
  • Android v7.0 (Nougat)
Multimedia
  • 3.5 mm
  • Yes
Network & Connectivity
  • 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available
  • Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
  • Yes with A-GPS
  • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
  • SIM1: Nano
  • Mass storage device, USB charging
  • Yes
  • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
  • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
  • Mobile Hotspot
Performance
  • Dual core, 1.5 GHz
  • 2 GB
Sensors
  • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer
  • Rear
  • Yes
Storage
  • 16 GB
  • Yes, Up to 32 GB
Mobiles By Brand

Blackzone Uni 4g FAQs

How many megapixels Camera is in Blackzone Uni 4G?

Blackzone Uni 4G Front camera has 5 MP megapixels and the Rear camera has 8 MP megapixels.

What is the Blackzone Uni 4G Battery Capacity?

Is Blackzone Uni 4G Waterproof?

    Blackzone Uni 4g