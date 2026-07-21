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Latest Tech News Brand Stories A curated list of boAt earbuds for bass lovers in 2026

A curated list of boAt earbuds for bass lovers in 2026

boAt earbuds in India in 2026 combine good battery life, large drivers, and bass-focused tuning, starting at Rs. 1,699. Compare the models to bring one home on Easy EMI with Bajaj Finance.

Updated on: Jul 21 2026, 18:08 IST
In 2026, boAt offers a diverse range of earbuds in India, focusing on bass quality and battery longevity.
In 2026, boAt offers a diverse range of earbuds in India, focusing on bass quality and battery longevity. (boAt)
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By HT TECH

For most people buying earbuds in India, good bass and long battery life are the most important factors. boAt's 2026 lineup caters to both, from affordable models with ANC and all-day battery life to curated earbuds with high-resolution audio and noise cancellation. Whether you want earbuds for music during your daily commute, long trips, gaming sessions, or listening at home, there is a model for every budget. The right pair ultimately depends on how much bass you enjoy, the features you need, and how long you want your earbuds to last on a single charge.

Once you've found the preferred model, you can bring home boAt earbuds at an ideal price through limited-time offers at Bajaj Finance partner stores. Browse models on Bajaj Mall, compare ANC performance, battery life, and features, and visit any of the 1.5 lakh+ partner stores across 4,000+ cities. With an Easy EMI Loan of up to Rs. 5 lakh and flexible repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months, you can split the cost into manageable monthly instalments. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer, helping reduce the upfront cost.

What to look for in boAt bass earbuds in India in 2026

Before comparing models, these four features determine which boAt earbuds deliver the good bass and battery for your use.

What driver size means for bass?

A larger driver — 12 mm or 13 mm — moves more air and produces deeper, more effective bass than a 10 mm driver. The Airdopes 131 uses 13 mm, the Nirvana Zenith Pro uses 12 mm, and the Ion ANC and Crystl use 10 mm. The Ivy Pro's dual drivers add a second unit for more detailed sound separation.

What EQ modes and Signature sound do?

EQ modes shift the sound profile without an app. boAt's Signature EQ Mode boosts bass frequencies — the right setting for Bollywood, hip-hop, and EDM. Dual EQ modes add a balanced preset for podcasts and calls. Adaptive EQ on the Crystl, powered by Mimi, personalises the sound based on your hearing sensitivity.

What does an ASAP charge means in practice?

Ten minutes of charging delivers 90 to 250 minutes of playback depending on the model. For buyers who forget to charge regularly, this is more useful than the headline total battery figure. The Nirvana Zenith Pro delivers 250 minutes from 10 minutes. The Airdopes 131 delivers 90 minutes from 5 minutes.

What is BEAST Mode?

BEAST Mode reduces audio latency to 50 to 60 ms, keeping audio in sync during gaming and OTT video. Standard Bluetooth has a noticeable delay during gameplay. If gaming or video streaming is your primary use alongside music, BEAST Mode makes a difference. If your primary use is music and calls, it is not a necessary feature.

Which boAt earbuds suit your use case in 2026?

Use this table to match your use case to the right pair.

Use caseModelBatteryPrice*Ideal for
Budget bass, long batteryboAt Nirvana Ion ANC120 hoursRs. 1,699Budget buyers, bass, calls, ANC
Everyday bass, casual listeningboAt Airdopes 13160 hoursRs. 1,749Bass lovers, everyday, gaming
Bass and personalised EQboAt Nirvana Crystl100 hoursRs. 1,999Adaptive EQ, spatial sound, gaming
Expert-tuned cinematic bassboAt Nirvana Zenith Pro80 hoursRs. 2,699Cinematic audio, expert tuning, fast charge
Best overall, audiophile bassboAt Nirvana Ivy Pro50 hoursRs. 7,549LDAC, Dolby Atmos, Grammy-tuned

Disclaimer: EMIs and prices may vary by partner store, offer period, location, and variant. Please check the latest information at the partner store before purchase.

How do I buy boAt earbuds on EMI at a Bajaj Finserv partner store?

Buying new boAt earbuds is simple with Bajaj Finserv's in-store financing options. The entire process usually takes just 5–10 minutes, and you can take your earbuds home the same day. Follow these steps:

  1. Browse models on Bajaj Mall: Explore the range of boAt earbuds available on Bajaj Mall. Compare models, ANC performance, battery life, gaming modes, and prices before visiting a store.
  2. Find a partner store near you: Use the Bajaj Finserv store locator to find a nearby partner outlet such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, or other authorised retailers.
  3. Try the earbuds in person: Visit the store and test the shortlisted models for comfort, fit, call quality, and overall listening experience to find the pair that suits your needs best.
  4. Opt for an Easy EMI Loan: Finance up to Rs. 5 lakh with repayment tenures ranging from 3 to 60 months. Select models also come with a zero down payment offer.
  5. Use the Insta EMI Network Card: Existing cardholders can convert purchases into EMIs instantly through a paperless process.
  6. Complete payment and take your earbuds home: Once approved, your purchase is processed, and you can bring home your new boAt earbuds the same day.

You can also check your loan eligibility online in advance by entering your mobile number and OTP, helping you plan your purchase better.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 Jul, 18:08 IST

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