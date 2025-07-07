Latest Tech News Brand Stories AGMS 2025 & AGMA 2025 Conclude with Global Voices and Vision for a Sustainable Maritime Future

AGMS 2025 & AGMA 2025 Conclude with Global Voices and Vision for a Sustainable Maritime Future

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Capt. V. Chandrasekar, Principal of AMET City College, followed by the national anthem.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2025, 12:42 IST
Release of proceedings of the AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025
Release of proceedings of the AMET Global Maritime Summit 2025

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India

The AMET Global Maritime Summit (AGMS) 2025 and the AMET Global Maritime Awards (AGMA) 2025, jointly organized by the Dr. J. Ramachandran Maritime Foundation and AMET University, successfully concluded on July 2, 2025, at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, Chennai. This flagship event convened over 1200 delegates from more than 15 countries, representing academia, industry, policy-making, and maritime leadership, underscoring its stature as a key international forum advancing maritime discourse, innovation, and sustainability.

Summit Theme and Objectives

The summit was held under the inspiring theme “Sailing Towards Sustainability – Navigating the Future of the Maritime Industry,” reflecting a collective commitment to addressing critical challenges facing the maritime sector. Key thematic areas included:

  • Green Shipping and alternative energy sources such as methanol and green hydrogen
  • Maritime Education and Training with emphasis on emerging skill sets and soft skills
  • Seafarer Wellbeing, including mental health and onboard safety
  • Digital Transformation with AI, automation, and smart maritime operations
  • Ocean Sustainability and alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 13: Climate Action)

Inaugural Ceremony

The event commenced with a traditional Tamil Thai Vazhthu invocation, establishing an atmosphere of respect and unity. The welcome address by Capt. K. Karthik, Principal of the AMET Institute of Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of bridging academic knowledge with practical industry needs, particularly in sustainability.

Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, introduced the dignitaries, followed by the presidential address of Dr. J. Ramachandran, Founder-Chancellor of AMET University. Dr. Ramachandran highlighted the university's strategic partnerships, including the Maersk Centre of Excellence and a new collaboration with Arizona State University for joint UG and MBA programmes integrating maritime studies and AI.

The Chief Guest, Capt. Mohan Naik, Director of Dynacom Tankers Management Pvt Ltd, underscored the imperative of embedding sustainability in every maritime operation—from ship recycling to autonomous navigation—and stressed mental health support as essential for seafarer wellbeing. He called upon maritime institutions to prepare cadets for rapidly evolving technologies and regulatory frameworks.

As Guest of Honour, Capt. Karan Kochhar, Head of Marine People (Asia), Maersk Fleet Management, praised AMET's legacy in training seafarers and highlighted the central role of people, especially young cadets, in driving sustainable maritime innovation. He urged the cadets to embody resilience and humility as future maritime leaders.

A special address by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, President of AMET University and Chairman of the Foundation, emphasized the need for a balanced maritime future integrating technology, environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and international collaboration.

A landmark moment was the signing of an MoU between AMET University and Arizona State University, launching joint academic initiatives such as integrated UG (4+1) degrees, dual-campus MBA programmes, and executive courses aimed at developing future-ready maritime professionals.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. V. Sangeetha Albin, Registrar of AMET University, who expressed gratitude to all participants and partners.

Panel Discussions and Technical Sessions

AGMS 2025 featured a dynamic series of panel discussions and technical sessions designed to foster interdisciplinary dialogue:

  • Panel I: “Will Humanities and Soft Skills Training Result in More Competent Officers?”
    Moderated by Ms. Harjeet Kaur Joshi, former CMD of Shipping Corporation of India, this session highlighted how empathy, communication, and cultural sensitivity are essential leadership qualities. Panelists advocated integrating maritime psychology and environmental ethics into curricula to enhance crew welfare and operational effectiveness.
  • Panel II: “Legal Recourses for Harassment at Sea – A Case Study Approach”
    Led by advocate Ms. S. Priya of Venki's Law, Mumbai, the discussion focused on harassment issues at sea, legal frameworks, and organizational responsibilities. Emphasis was placed on creating psychologically safe environments and enforcing comprehensive anti-harassment policies aligned with national and international maritime laws.
  • Panel III: “Can Social Media Save the Seas?”
    Moderated by C/E Sridhar V, CTO of Maritime EdTech Academy, this unique panel included four AMET cadets who debated the dual-edged impact of social media. They underscored its potential for raising awareness and improving communication while cautioning against misuse and advocating structured digital literacy in maritime training.

Concurrent to the panels, four technical tracks addressed critical maritime domains:

  1. Maritime Education for a Sustainable Future: Curriculum innovation, competency-based learning, and pedagogy evolution
  2. Digital Transformation & Smart Maritime Operations: AI, digital twins, ship automation, and navigational technology
  3. Innovation & Sustainability in Maritime Practice: Alternative fuels, carbon reduction, and green logistics
  4. Blue Economy, Ocean Health & Policy Integration: Marine biodiversity, ocean governance, and India's strategic maritime role

Over 120 research papers and presentations were delivered, showcasing cutting-edge maritime scholarship and reinforcing AMET's role as a knowledge hub.

Valedictory Ceremony and AGMA Awards 2025

The valedictory session was graced by Mr. David Eggleston, Deputy Consul-General of Australia, Chennai, as Chief Guest. Presided over by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, the session included the welcome address by Dr. Deepa Rajesh, Vice President (Academics), AMET University.

Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren's valedictory address stressed the urgent need for technological upgradation to meet global maritime challenges and reaffirmed AMET's commitment to producing highly skilled, resilient seafarers ready for future demands.

Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Provost of AMET University, presented the Jury Report for AGMA 2025, highlighting a rigorous international selection process under the chairmanship of Prof. Gabriel Raicu (Romania) and Dr. Stephen Hurd (Australia). The awards recognize outstanding achievements in three categories: Individual, Institutional, and Startup/Innovation, judged on leadership, educational impact, innovation, and SDG alignment.

Award Recipients:

  • AGMA Maritime Leadership Award (Founder-Chancellor Nomination):
    Capt. Anmol Kumar Srivastava, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai, honored for heroic rescue of 57 lives during the Mumbai ferry disaster.
  • AGMA Maritime Leadership Award:
    Dr. Boyan Kirilov Mednikarov, Bulgaria – For transformative leadership in naval education.
  • AGMA Young Maritime Leadership Award:
    Mr. R. S. Lakshmi Balaji, Chennai – For pioneering integration of technology in maritime training.
  • AGMA Maritime Excellence Award:
    Centro Universitario di Studi sui Trasporti Euromediterranei (CUST Euromed), Italy – Recognized for contributions to maritime education and sustainable logistics.
  • AGMA Maritime Innovation Award:
    Dr. Karthik Ramachandran, Chennai – For marine biotechnology innovations supporting sustainable aquaculture.

The awards were presented by Mr. Eggleston, Prof. Adam Weintrit (Chair, IAMU), and Dr. J. Ramachandran.

Mr. Eggleston lauded Capt. Srivastava's bravery and highlighted growing India-Australia collaboration in maritime security, clean energy, and education.

Conference Report and Best Paper Awards

Dr. T. Sasilatha, AGMS 2025 Technical Coordinator, reported over 120 scholarly articles presented across the four technical streams. Best Paper Awards recognized exceptional research contributing to maritime knowledge and innovation.

Closing Remarks

Founder-Chancellor Dr. J. Ramachandran expressed deep appreciation to awardees, jurors, faculty, and organizers. He emphasized AMET's vision of global maritime excellence rooted in sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility. He warmly congratulated Capt. Srivastava and urged continued nurturing of maritime leadership. Dr. Ramachandran also encouraged enhanced educational ties with Australia, citing ongoing collaborations with Monash University in AI and Data Science.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Capt. V. Chandrasekar, Principal of AMET City College, followed by the national anthem.

About the Organisers

  • AMET University is India's first dedicated maritime university, renowned globally for maritime education, research, and international partnerships.
  • The Dr. J. Ramachandran Maritime Foundation advances maritime education, policy, innovation, and leadership through platforms like AGMS and AGMA.

Note to the reader: This article is part of HT Tech's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 12:42 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days

Nintendo sells record 3.5 million Switch 2 consoles in four days
Xbox Copilot for Gaming

Microsoft launches Xbox Copilot beta on Android app to assist gamers with real-time support
PlayStation India Days of Play sale 2025

PlayStation Days of Play Sale: Spider-Man 2, God of War Ragnarök, and more games get big price cuts
BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI Hero MotoCorp collaboration

Krafton brings Hero MotoCorp bikes in BGMI with custom gear, and in-game rewards - All details

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets