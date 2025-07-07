Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India

The AMET Global Maritime Summit (AGMS) 2025 and the AMET Global Maritime Awards (AGMA) 2025, jointly organized by the Dr. J. Ramachandran Maritime Foundation and AMET University, successfully concluded on July 2, 2025, at the Anna Centenary Library Auditorium, Kotturpuram, Chennai. This flagship event convened over 1200 delegates from more than 15 countries, representing academia, industry, policy-making, and maritime leadership, underscoring its stature as a key international forum advancing maritime discourse, innovation, and sustainability.

Summit Theme and Objectives

The summit was held under the inspiring theme “Sailing Towards Sustainability – Navigating the Future of the Maritime Industry,” reflecting a collective commitment to addressing critical challenges facing the maritime sector. Key thematic areas included:

Green Shipping and alternative energy sources such as methanol and green hydrogen

Maritime Education and Training with emphasis on emerging skill sets and soft skills

Seafarer Wellbeing, including mental health and onboard safety

Digital Transformation with AI, automation, and smart maritime operations

Ocean Sustainability and alignment with United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 4: Quality Education and SDG 13: Climate Action)

Inaugural Ceremony

The event commenced with a traditional Tamil Thai Vazhthu invocation, establishing an atmosphere of respect and unity. The welcome address by Capt. K. Karthik, Principal of the AMET Institute of Science and Technology, emphasized the importance of bridging academic knowledge with practical industry needs, particularly in sustainability.

Prof. Dr. V. Rajendran, Vice-Chancellor, introduced the dignitaries, followed by the presidential address of Dr. J. Ramachandran, Founder-Chancellor of AMET University. Dr. Ramachandran highlighted the university's strategic partnerships, including the Maersk Centre of Excellence and a new collaboration with Arizona State University for joint UG and MBA programmes integrating maritime studies and AI.

The Chief Guest, Capt. Mohan Naik, Director of Dynacom Tankers Management Pvt Ltd, underscored the imperative of embedding sustainability in every maritime operation—from ship recycling to autonomous navigation—and stressed mental health support as essential for seafarer wellbeing. He called upon maritime institutions to prepare cadets for rapidly evolving technologies and regulatory frameworks.

As Guest of Honour, Capt. Karan Kochhar, Head of Marine People (Asia), Maersk Fleet Management, praised AMET's legacy in training seafarers and highlighted the central role of people, especially young cadets, in driving sustainable maritime innovation. He urged the cadets to embody resilience and humility as future maritime leaders.

A special address by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, President of AMET University and Chairman of the Foundation, emphasized the need for a balanced maritime future integrating technology, environmental stewardship, social inclusion, and international collaboration.

A landmark moment was the signing of an MoU between AMET University and Arizona State University, launching joint academic initiatives such as integrated UG (4+1) degrees, dual-campus MBA programmes, and executive courses aimed at developing future-ready maritime professionals.

The inaugural ceremony concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. V. Sangeetha Albin, Registrar of AMET University, who expressed gratitude to all participants and partners.

Panel Discussions and Technical Sessions

AGMS 2025 featured a dynamic series of panel discussions and technical sessions designed to foster interdisciplinary dialogue:

Panel I: “Will Humanities and Soft Skills Training Result in More Competent Officers?”

Moderated by Ms. Harjeet Kaur Joshi, former CMD of Shipping Corporation of India, this session highlighted how empathy, communication, and cultural sensitivity are essential leadership qualities. Panelists advocated integrating maritime psychology and environmental ethics into curricula to enhance crew welfare and operational effectiveness.

Panel II: "Legal Recourses for Harassment at Sea – A Case Study Approach"

Led by advocate Ms. S. Priya of Venki's Law, Mumbai, the discussion focused on harassment issues at sea, legal frameworks, and organizational responsibilities. Emphasis was placed on creating psychologically safe environments and enforcing comprehensive anti-harassment policies aligned with national and international maritime laws.

Panel III: "Can Social Media Save the Seas?"

Moderated by C/E Sridhar V, CTO of Maritime EdTech Academy, this unique panel included four AMET cadets who debated the dual-edged impact of social media. They underscored its potential for raising awareness and improving communication while cautioning against misuse and advocating structured digital literacy in maritime training.

Concurrent to the panels, four technical tracks addressed critical maritime domains:

Maritime Education for a Sustainable Future: Curriculum innovation, competency-based learning, and pedagogy evolution Digital Transformation & Smart Maritime Operations: AI, digital twins, ship automation, and navigational technology Innovation & Sustainability in Maritime Practice: Alternative fuels, carbon reduction, and green logistics Blue Economy, Ocean Health & Policy Integration: Marine biodiversity, ocean governance, and India's strategic maritime role

Over 120 research papers and presentations were delivered, showcasing cutting-edge maritime scholarship and reinforcing AMET's role as a knowledge hub.

Valedictory Ceremony and AGMA Awards 2025

The valedictory session was graced by Mr. David Eggleston, Deputy Consul-General of Australia, Chennai, as Chief Guest. Presided over by Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren, the session included the welcome address by Dr. Deepa Rajesh, Vice President (Academics), AMET University.

Dr. Rajesh Ramachandren's valedictory address stressed the urgent need for technological upgradation to meet global maritime challenges and reaffirmed AMET's commitment to producing highly skilled, resilient seafarers ready for future demands.

Col. Dr. G. Thiruvasagam, Provost of AMET University, presented the Jury Report for AGMA 2025, highlighting a rigorous international selection process under the chairmanship of Prof. Gabriel Raicu (Romania) and Dr. Stephen Hurd (Australia). The awards recognize outstanding achievements in three categories: Individual, Institutional, and Startup/Innovation, judged on leadership, educational impact, innovation, and SDG alignment.

Award Recipients:

AGMA Maritime Leadership Award (Founder-Chancellor Nomination):

Capt. Anmol Kumar Srivastava , Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority, Mumbai, honored for heroic rescue of 57 lives during the Mumbai ferry disaster.

AGMA Maritime Leadership Award:

Dr. Boyan Kirilov Mednikarov , Bulgaria – For transformative leadership in naval education.

AGMA Young Maritime Leadership Award:

Mr. R. S. Lakshmi Balaji , Chennai – For pioneering integration of technology in maritime training.

AGMA Maritime Excellence Award:

Centro Universitario di Studi sui Trasporti Euromediterranei (CUST Euromed), Italy – Recognized for contributions to maritime education and sustainable logistics.

AGMA Maritime Innovation Award:

Dr. Karthik Ramachandran, Chennai – For marine biotechnology innovations supporting sustainable aquaculture.

The awards were presented by Mr. Eggleston, Prof. Adam Weintrit (Chair, IAMU), and Dr. J. Ramachandran.

Mr. Eggleston lauded Capt. Srivastava's bravery and highlighted growing India-Australia collaboration in maritime security, clean energy, and education.

Conference Report and Best Paper Awards

Dr. T. Sasilatha, AGMS 2025 Technical Coordinator, reported over 120 scholarly articles presented across the four technical streams. Best Paper Awards recognized exceptional research contributing to maritime knowledge and innovation.

Closing Remarks

Founder-Chancellor Dr. J. Ramachandran expressed deep appreciation to awardees, jurors, faculty, and organizers. He emphasized AMET's vision of global maritime excellence rooted in sustainability, innovation, and social responsibility. He warmly congratulated Capt. Srivastava and urged continued nurturing of maritime leadership. Dr. Ramachandran also encouraged enhanced educational ties with Australia, citing ongoing collaborations with Monash University in AI and Data Science.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Capt. V. Chandrasekar, Principal of AMET City College, followed by the national anthem.

About the Organisers

AMET University is India's first dedicated maritime university, renowned globally for maritime education, research, and international partnerships.

is India's first dedicated maritime university, renowned globally for maritime education, research, and international partnerships. The Dr. J. Ramachandran Maritime Foundation advances maritime education, policy, innovation, and leadership through platforms like AGMS and AGMA.

