menu
Latest Tech News Brand Stories AI’s Environmental Footprint Takes Focus at Youth Eco Summit 2026

AI’s Environmental Footprint Takes Focus at Youth Eco Summit 2026

The Youth Eco Summit 2026 gathered students from 66 cities to discuss the environmental impacts of technology and AI. Focused on sustainability, participants engaged in hands-on activities, emphasizing their role in shaping a greener future and reducing e-waste through responsible digital behavior.

Updated on: Feb 18 2026, 14:01 IST
Author Photo

By HT TECH

AI’s Environmental Footprint Takes Focus at Youth Eco Summit 2026
AI’s Environmental Footprint Takes Focus at Youth Eco Summit 2026

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 18: As technology accelerates, its consequences are often left trailing behind. Devices are replaced faster than they can be accounted for, and innovation is celebrated long before its environmental cost is understood. What rarely enters mainstream conversation is what happens after use — the discarded phones, batteries, and circuit boards that quietly accumulate beyond sight. The World Health Organization has flagged this as a growing public health concern. Warning of a mounting “tsunami of e-waste,” WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has noted that rising volumes of electronic waste are placing lives and ecosystems at risk.

Less visible, but equally pressing, is the scale of resource consumption embedded in everyday digital behaviour. Even something as routine as entering a single AI prompt triggers a chain reaction of data centres drawing power, servers operating at scale, cooling systems consuming water, and computational processes running continuously in the background. The ease of instant answers masks the environmental cost of this invisible infrastructure. Artificial intelligence, often positioned as a solution for efficiency and progress, is therefore also part of the sustainability challenge. The question is no longer whether AI should advance, but how consciously it is designed, deployed, and used.

It was within this context that the Youth Eco Summit 2026, themed Youth × AI: Green Leaders of Tomorrow, brought together students from 66 cities across India to engage with the intersection of technology, sustainability, and responsibility. Convened by the Bajaj Foundation brought together with the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, UNICEF YuWaah, and TECNO, the summit positioned young people not as passive recipients of information, but as active participants shaping the dialogue.

Reflecting on the role of technology in this moment, Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TECNO Mobile India, said, “Every generation gets a moment to shape the future, and this one has AI in its hands. What excites me most is seeing young people use technology not just to create, but to care. When AI meets purpose, it can help us reduce waste, protect our planet, and rethink how we live. At TECNO, we are proud to stand with these young changemakers at the Bajaj Youth Eco Summit.”

The focus on participation was most visible beyond formal sessions. At the Green Education & Knowledge Lawn, students engaged with hands-on zones including Waste Reimagined, the TECNO Knowledge Walk, the TECNO AI Meme Studio, and the E-Waste Pledge Booth, alongside partner installations designed to simplify complex sustainability challenges and encourage experiential learning.

At the TECNO AI Meme Studio, students explored how technology itself can be part of the solution. Guided activities introduced them to green coding principles, energy-efficient algorithms, and the hidden resource demands of digital consumption. Using memes as a creative medium, participants translated complex ideas around sustainable AI into accessible, youth-driven narratives.

Global perspectives further enriched the discussions. Viraansh Bhanushali, Chief of Staff at the Oxford Union, and Seep Agrawal, Lead – Civic Engagement at UNICEF YuWaah, engaged with students on how technology, policy, and civic participation can intersect when young people are treated as collaborators rather than beneficiaries.

Speaking on the intent behind placing young people at the centre of the dialogue, Pankaj Bajaj, Director, Bajaj Foundation, emphasised that participation at the summit reflected conviction rather than obligation. “You did not come here for marks or because it was mandatory. You came because you care,” he said. “Whether young people choose to act on this vision — starting now — is what will define the future.”

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

Want to get your story featured as above? click here!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Feb, 13:48 IST

Related Stories

Zero Brokerage Trading Accounts Grow as More Young Investors Join the Stock Market
Zero Brokerage Trading Accounts Grow as More Young Investors Join the Stock Market
09 Feb 2026
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Check out these five gaming monitors under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000,

Top 5 gaming monitors under 20000 you should consider
gaming consoles

Grab gaming consoles at discounted rates during Amazon Great Indian Festival: Up to 72% off
Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025

Pokémon GO Wild Area 2025 to bring Grimmsnarl family, Shiny Hatenna, and global challenges
Shade Silver

Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Call of duty

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak

 Gaming Stories

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    HT Tech