Latest Tech News Brand Stories Blazeup Launches from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh—an AI Platform Built in a Tier-2 city of India for the World

Blazeup, founded by Renil Komitla, launched in Nellore to simplify enterprise operations using AI. This development highlights Andhra Pradesh's emergence as a tech hub, promising 200 new jobs and positioning the region on the global technology map.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 11 2025, 16:28 IST
Serial entrepreneur Renil Komitla returns home to launch Blazeup, putting Nellore on the Global AI map

Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, India – Business Wire India

In a defining moment for India's regional tech landscape, Blazeup, a next-generation intelligent AI platform designed to simplify and automate enterprise operations, was officially launched on 9th Nov, at Blazeup's new office in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. The platform helps businesses reduce manual work, accelerate decision-making, and deliver measurable productivity gains.

This launch marks not just the debut of a product but the rise of a new technology identity for Andhra Pradesh, which is fast emerging as South India's next innovation corridor. Following Google's proposed data center plans in Visakhapatnam, Blazeup's global launch in Nellore adds another chapter to the state's growing reputation as a hub for digital transformation and AI-led enterprise solutions.

From Nellore to the World

Behind Blazeup stands Renil Komitla, co-founder and CEO—a serial entrepreneur, investor, and proud native of Nellore. And Bridger Holdings LLC, founded by Jim Davidson—who co-founded Silver Lake Partners, one of the world's largest technology investment firms with $110B+ AUM—is backing Blazeup's global expansion.

“You don't need to be in Silicon Valley to build global products. You can do it from anywhere if you have the right people, the right vision, and the right purpose,” said Renil Komitla, co-founder and CEO of Blazeup. “Blazeup is not just built in Nellore; it's built for the world. It's a symbol of how regional roots can drive global innovation.”

Andhra Pradesh: India's Next AI Frontier

India is witnessing large infrastructure announcements that expand the country's AI and data capabilities. And, as Andhra Pradesh gains national attention for technology infrastructure development, Blazeup's launch demonstrates the state's potential not just to host technology but to build it. With lower operating costs, access to talent, and growing digital infrastructure, cities like Nellore are positioned to challenge the dominance of traditional tech hubs.

The Vision and the Impact

Blazeup's launch represents more than technological progress; it's a milestone for Nellore and Andhra Pradesh's identity as a growing tech hub. With this initiative, the company aims to create high-skilled employment, nurture local talent, and put Nellore on the global technology map.

We're creating more than 200 highly skilled jobs in Nellore over the next 18 months,” said Renil Komitla.

Solving the Software Paradox

The idea for Blazeup emerged from a recurring complaint Renil's team heard during market research: "Managing software is more exhausting than managing people."

Despite the proliferation of business tools, companies still struggle with fragmented systems, disconnected data, and software that creates more work instead of reducing it.

"Companies today use five, six, or sometimes ten different tools just to run daily operations," Renil explained. "Technology was supposed to solve problems—instead, it became the problem."

So, we built Blazeup, designed to integrate intelligence into daily workflows, helping businesses reduce inefficiencies, enhance productivity, and focus on innovation.

Early adopters have reported a 40% reduction in manual work, up to 100% productivity gains in centralized teams, and 2x faster decision-making through unified data access.

About Blazeup

Blazeup is an intelligent AI platform that simplifies and unifies business operations across HR, finance, IT, project management, and CRM through intelligent AI agents. These agents handle everything from payroll and asset tracking to project planning and CRM engagement, helping enterprises achieve:

  • Up to 100% productivity improvement
  • 40% reduction in repetitive manual tasks
  • 2x faster decision cycles with real-time insights
  • Seamless scalability for startups and enterprises alike

Developed with the vision to accelerate digital transformation, Blazeup empowers enterprises to work smarter, scale faster, and stay ahead in an AI-first world.

"It's not a generic AI tool—it's your business's intelligent partner," Renil explained. "With AI at your side, you can focus on core growth while Blazeup handles the rest."

Web: blazeup.ai

About Renil Komitla

Renil Komitla is co-founder and CEO of Blazeup and CEO of Terralogic and Lollypop Design Studio. A Nellore native and serial entrepreneur, he founded Yatragenie and Shankar Reddy Transport Services before building and scaling Terralogic, which was acquired by Bridger Holdings LLC, a California-based private equity firm. As CEO, he led 12 strategic acquisitions into Terralogic.

About Bridger Holdings LLC

Bridger Holdings LLC is a leading multi-billion-dollar investment group based in California, US, that partners with high-growth technology companies globally. The firm focuses on long-term value creation through innovation, digital transformation, and operational excellence. Its strategic support has enabled Blazeup to accelerate product innovation and expand into international markets.

Request a demo at blazeup.ai to see how Blazeup can transform your operations

Media Contact Details

Charan Babu N, (Head of Marketing), Blazeup AI, info@blazeup.ai

First Published Date: 11 Nov, 15:06 IST
