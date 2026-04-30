Brands to watch in 2026: Redefining the future of business

As the global economy accelerates toward a digital-first future, 2026 is shaping up to be a defining year for innovation, disruption, and reinvention. Across industries, a new generation of brands is emerging—agile, purpose-driven, and deeply aligned with evolving consumer expectations. These are not just businesses; they are catalysts of change, leveraging technology, sustainability, and human-centric design to redefine the future of commerce.

From artificial intelligence and healthtech to fintech and lifestyle innovation, the brands to watch in 2026 are those that are not only adapting to change—but actively shaping it.

Brihaspathi Technologies: Built for scale. trusted for impact

Some of the Brands don't follow trends – they set them. In 2026, successful brands are winning by being close to their users, fast-moving, and building things that people keep coming back to. This is a feature that highlights brands that are building quickly with a defined set of values and a strong story to tell through their products and services. Brands such as direct-to-consumer brands and fintech brands, B2B platforms and services – all brands that have succeeded in this aspect are focused, in demand, consistent (purchase repeaters), and have a viral spread.

Cerebrent Group: One group. Shared standards. Better digital outcomes, every time

Cerebrent Group is a global technology and experience-led innovation group shaping the business landscape across multiple countries. With an experienced management under the leadership of the industry veteran, Harjeet S. Gulati, who brings 30+ years of building and scaling technology businesses across India, the US, the UK, Singapore, and Dubai, Cerebrent unites three brands with a clear purpose. Millipixels Interactive creates high-impact digital experiences and outsourcing solutions with accountable delivery. Clarient focuses on AI-led transformation and modernization for enterprises in the US. Evantiv Digital Labs in Singapore operates as the innovation incubator, turning bold ideas into market-ready products and IP, including its flagship AI framework called avirat.ai that is shaking up the AI world. Together, the group supports startups to Fortune 100 teams with strategy, design, engineering, and execution that holds up in the real world. In 2026, Cerebrent stands out for combining speed with trust, and ambition with operational clarity - the fundamentals on which every business is built.

Conekt Gadgets LLP: Smart tech, Seamlessly connected to everyday life

In a fast-evolving consumer tech landscape, Conekt Gadgets LLP is emerging as a dynamic force, blending innovation, accessibility, and design-led thinking. Co-founded by Pradeep Yerraguntla, the brand is redefining how everyday gadgets integrate into modern lifestyles through a diverse portfolio of smart accessories and wearable technology. With a strong focus on affordability without compromising on quality, Conekt Gadgets caters to the needs of a digitally connected generation.“Technology should simplify life while staying accessible and intuitive for everyone,” says Pradeep Yerraguntla. Backed by a scalable distribution network and a consumer-first approach, the company continues to build products that resonate with evolving user demands, positioning itself as a brand that is not just keeping pace with trends—but actively shaping them.

Greenitco Technologies Pvt. Ltd: Innovation that never sleeps

Greenitco Technologies Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Mumbai, is redefining enterprise software with its cutting-edge platforms. Known for expertise in IT Service Management (ITSM) and IT Asset Management (ITAM), Greenitco has launchedAgentic AIsolutions that deliver 24x7 sales and support, ensuring businesses never miss an opportunity. Its flagship productAMG –assetmanagement.globalstreamlines asset tracking and compliance, whilelostandfoundnetworks.comoffers intelligent solutions for recovery and management of lost items. By blending innovation with reliability, Greenitco is empowering enterprises to scale globally with confidence. As AI reshapes industries, Greenitco stands out as a brand to watch in 2026—driving efficiency, resilience, and customer delight across the digital ecosystem.

MFolks: Powering industry with smarter procurement & scalable manufacturing

In a rapidly transforming industrial ecosystem, MFolks is redefining how businesses source, manufacture, and scale with efficiency. Founded by Mohit Goel, the platform brings together procurement, contract manufacturing, and supply chain solutions into a seamless, tech-enabled ecosystem. By leveraging data-driven insights and a strong vendor network, MFolks empowers MSMEs and enterprises to optimize costs, reduce inefficiencies, and accelerate production cycles.“The future of manufacturing lies in connected, intelligent ecosystems that simplify sourcing and scale effortlessly,”says Mohit Goel. With a clear focus on transparency, speed, and reliability, the brand is building a robust digital backbone for India's manufacturing sector—positioning itself as a key enabler in shaping the next phase of industrial growth.

ParallelDots: Turning every shelf into a smart decision

ShelfWatch by ParallelDots is redefining retail execution for the world's leading CPG brands. Powered by computer vision and on-device AI, ShelfWatch gives field teams real-time shelf intelligence — from compliance tracking to KPI reporting — directly at the point of sale, across 40+ countries.

In 2026, we're doubling down on edge AI and augmented reality to make retail audits faster, smarter, and more accurate than ever. As brands increasingly win or lose at the shelf, ShelfWatch is the intelligence layer that bridges strategy and execution — ensuring the right product is on the right shelf, at the right time, every time. For CPG brands serious about growth, ShelfWatch is the competitive edge that scales.

Driven by innovation and sustainability, the company is positioning itself as a critical enabler in India's transition toward a greener, more efficient energy future.

Readily Solutions Private Limited: Powering India's clean energy aftersales revolution

Readily Solutions Private Limited (formerly Readily Mobility Solutions Pvt Ltd) is India's first dedicated clean energy aftersales service company, focused on solar and electric vehicle ecosystems. With a strong commitment to a circular, net-zero carbon vision for India, the company is redefining how aftersales support contributes to sustainability and long-term asset efficiency.

Currently, Readily Solutions serves approximately 700 MW of solar energy infrastructure while also partnering with some of India's largest electric two-wheeler manufacturers, including Hero MotoCorp, Ola Electric, and Ampere Vehicles. Its integrated approach ensures performance optimization, lifecycle extension, and reduced carbon footprint across clean energy assets.

Founded in 2022 by Hiteshh Sharma, a recognized “30 Under 30” entrepreneur, the company has rapidly scaled its operations and impact. With an estimated valuation of ₹500 crores since inception, Readily Solutions continues to explore new opportunities across the clean energy ecosystem.

WeMakeScholars: Empowering global education through smarter financial access

In an era where access to global education is increasingly shaped by financial readiness, WeMakeScholars is redefining how students fund their international aspirations. Founded by Damini Mahajan and Arjun R Krishna, the platform bridges the critical gap between ambition and affordability by offering transparent, zero-cost guidance on scholarships and education loans. By combining data-driven insights with strong banking partnerships, WeMakeScholars has emerged as a trusted enabler for thousands of students navigating complex financial decisions.“Education should not be limited by financial barriers but enabled by the right guidance and access,” says Damini Mahajan. With a user-first approach and scalable digital model, the brand continues to shape a future where global education is more accessible, structured, and financially inclusive.

WickedGud: Unjunking India - One kitchen at a time

In a crowded FMCG landscape, innovative challengers are reshaping traditional categories.

One such name is WickedGud, the better-for-you noodles and pasta brand co-founded in 2021 by Bhuman Dani. Backed by marquee investors including Shilpa Shetty and Orios Venture Partners, WickedGud recently closed a ₹20 crore funding round to deepen its omni-channel presence and accelerate product innovation.

“We have delivered threefold revenue growth and expanded to over 5,000 retail stores,” says Dani, reflecting the brand's traction in taste-led nutrition.

With its mission to “Unjunk India, One Kitchen At A Time” and a growing footprint across modern trade, digital channels and quick commerce, WickedGud exemplifies the new wave of mission-driven brands poised to disrupt staples and drive the future of FMCG in 2026.

YoCharge: Building the digital infrastructure for the future of energy

Yellow Haze Sustainable Technologies is building the digital backbone for the next generation of energy and mobility infrastructure. Through its flagship platforms such as YoCharge, YoMobility, and YoGrid, the company enables businesses, utilities, and fleet operators to launch and scale electric mobility and smart energy networks. Its white-label EV charging platform already supports operators across multiple countries, helping them seamlessly manage charging infrastructure, payments, and energy operations.

As the world transitions toward electrification and decentralized energy systems, Yellow Haze is integrating artificial intelligence, energy data platforms, and digital marketplaces to make energy networks more intelligent and efficient. By combining advanced software with a strong global ecosystem approach, the company aims to empower enterprises and governments to accelerate the transition toward sustainable mobility and cleaner energy systems.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Tech's promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.