Car vandalised? Here’s how your comprehensive car insurance can help

Vandalism can be distressing, but having comprehensive car insurance ensures that you’re financially protected against such damages.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 03 2025, 09:56 IST
Explore how your comprehensive car insurance can help you in case of vandalism.

When it comes to protecting your vehicle, car insurance plays a vital role. It safeguards your automobile against a range of incidents and damages. However, what happens when your car gets vandalised? Whether it's a broken window or slashed tyres, such damages can be frustrating and costly. That's where comprehensive car insurance steps in.

In this article, we'll break down how comprehensive car insurance covers vandalism, the claim process, common misconceptions, and proactive steps you can take to protect your vehicle.

Understanding vandalism and its impact on your vehicle
Vandalism refers to deliberate damage caused to your car by someone without your consent. It is a form of malicious damage that can be random or targeted. Unlike accidental damage, vandalism is an intentional act, making it crucial to have the right insurance coverage to deal with such situations.

Common types of damage due to car vandalism

Vandalism can occur in various forms, including:

  1. Key scratches – Deep or surface-level scratches caused by sharp objects.
  2. Broken windows or mirrors – Damage caused by stones, sticks, or intentional smashing.
  3. Spray paint or graffiti – Offensive or unwanted markings on your vehicle.
  4. Slashed tyres – Intentional puncturing of tyres with sharp tools.
  5. Dented car body – Physical damage caused by kicks, punches, or other objects.
  6. Stolen or damaged car parts – Theft or damage to side mirrors, antennas, badges, or emblems.
  7. Tampering with the fuel tank or engine – Damage to internal components that can affect the vehicle's performance.

Each of these damages can result in expensive repairs, making comprehensive car insurance a valuable protection plan.

How does comprehensive car insurance cover vandalism?
Comprehensive car insurance is a policy that provides coverage for damages beyond your control. This includes theft, natural disasters, fire, and vandalism. Unlike third-party insurance, which only covers damage caused to others, comprehensive insurance ensures your car is also protected.

Yes, comprehensive car insurance generally covers vandalism, but certain exclusions may apply. It's crucial to check your policy document to ensure that the type of damage you're claiming for is included.

Steps to follow if your car is vandalised
If you find your car has been vandalised, follow these steps to ensure a smooth car insurance claim process:

  1. Document the damage
    Take clear pictures of all visible damage from different angles. This will serve as proof when filing your claim. If possible, also take a video to show the extent of the damage.
  2. File a police report
    Immediately report the incident to the nearest police station. A First Information Report (FIR) may be required by your insurer before processing your claim. A police report can also help if the authorities manage to catch the culprit.
  3. Contact your insurer
    Inform your car insurance provider about the incident. They will guide you on the claim procedure and necessary documents.
  4. Submit the claim
    Provide all required documents, including the FIR, photos of the damage, and any other evidence needed by your insurer.
  5. Get your car inspected
    Your insurance company may send a surveyor to assess the damage before approving the claim. This process ensures that the claim is legitimate.
  6. Get your car repaired
    Once your claim is approved, you can get your car repaired at an authorised service centre. Depending on your policy, you may need to pay a deductible amount before the insurer covers the remaining cost.

Factors affecting your claim approval
While comprehensive car insurance covers vandalism, certain factors can impact claim approval:
Policy exclusions – If your policy has specific exclusions for certain types of vandalism, your claim may be rejected.

Lack of evidence – Insufficient proof or delayed reporting can affect claim acceptance.

Unpaid premiums – If your policy has lapsed due to non-payment, your claim will not be processed.

Deductibles – You may need to pay a deductible before your insurer covers the remaining costs.

Location of the incident – If vandalism occurred in a high-risk or unauthorised parking area, some insurers may reject your claim.

What to do if your claim is rejected?
If your car insurance claim for vandalism is rejected, you can:

  1. Review the policy – Check if the reason for rejection is valid.
  2. Request reconsideration – Submit additional proof if needed.
  3. File a complaint – Approach the Insurance Ombudsman or consumer forum if necessary.

How to prevent car vandalism?
While comprehensive car insurance covers vandalism, it's always better to prevent it when possible. Here are some practical tips:

  1. Park in well-lit and secure areas.
  2. Install CCTV cameras if parking at home.
  3. Use a car cover to deter potential vandals.
  4. Install an alarm system or anti-theft devices.
  5. Avoid parking in isolated or high-crime areas.
  6. Regularly check for signs of tampering.
  7. Apply anti-vandalism coatings or protective films on your vehicle.

Conclusion
Vandalism can be distressing, but having comprehensive car insurance ensures that you're financially protected against such damages. Always read your policy terms carefully and take preventive measures to safeguard your vehicle.

Note to the reader: This article is part of HT Tech's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Tech assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

First Published Date: 03 Jun, 09:56 IST
