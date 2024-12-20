Casual games - not so casual anymore?

"Game On!" we say as we get into a competitive spirit and roll the dice, quite literally, in Ludo. Apart from stirring a sense of nostalgia, board games have been a great escape from the chaos of everyday routine and responsibilities. Casual and board games, as a source of enjoyment, have lifted our spirits on tough days and offered a safe space for expressing emotions in a healthy way.

Board games are skillfully casual

From keeping our mental and emotional well-being in line, board and casual games have evolved as a professional industry, drawing in skilled experts along with family and friends. According to a report by Statista, the board games market is snowballing to a new high as the industry's revenue touches US$99m. The market is augmenting to a wide-spread segment with a projected annual growth rate of 5.38% between 2024 and 2029.

Bringing in a new perspective

With the growth of the board games industry, someone was bound to lead the change by carrying the beacon of new-age gaming; this is where Zupee stepped in. The platform is home to more than 8 crore registered users, making skill-based games the new cool in the gaming industry. The name is known for sparking joy by nourishing gamers' visual, artsy, nostalgic and competitive gaming cravings while enabling people to enjoy added benefits from the games they play.

Leading with Ludo

Taking the lead with casual games like Ludo and turning them into challenging combats between players with similar skill sets, Zupee is turning gameplay into a fascinating round of "I am so winning this one". Empowering people to become skilled players, the platform is now a category creator aiding gamers to play & win.

The one where everyone unites

Creating an environment where communities come together and play across a technologically-led platform, Zupee is further laying the foundation for an all-inclusive space for one to evolve their gameplay.

Board and card games paving the path to success

Many of us are fascinated by the idea of board games, something as casual as Trump Card Mania or Snakes and Ladders, being appreciated for their mere simplicity. With that fascination comes a curious question, the one that says, "But how is this working for the masses, though?" The answer comes easily to the creator in the lead; it works because of numbers.

It is intriguing to understand that India stands proudly with 45% of the population being under the age of 35, as per a report by Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) and a study by Worldometer 2024. With 600 million+ people falling under that age bracket, it makes for an obvious choice for them to be passionate about technology and gaming. That fact alone has helped build a base for the casual gaming segment, with Zupee observing the current demand in the market and creatively bringing forth a money game app that not only entertains but also stacks coins for one's pockets.

Revving up the gaming vertical to a new high

Bringing revolution in the gaming industry with its offering, Zupee has redefined gameplay in contemporary gaming. It has amalgamated entertainment and opportunities in a blend that supports monetary rewards for its audience. The brand is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to ascending the board game vertical to a new sky of success, professionalism and profitability.

Mutual growth: the way ahead

Working on the principle of James Cash Penny, a famous businessman, once said, "Growth is never by mere chance. It is the result of forces working together," Zupee has not only created a new segment altogether but also focused on the mutual growth of its users and employees alike. This further ensures the commencement of a new legacy that categorically represents a healthy enterprise and business idea being led to fruition. Growing collectively, supporting its internal workforce and external target audience, the brand has positioned itself as a key driver of change in the casual gaming industry.

