EaseMyTrip Reaffirms No Association with Betting Platforms and Stands for Transparent Business

EaseMyTrip.com confirmed it has no ties to the Mahadev Betting App after ED searches at its Gurgaon office. The online travel platform stresses its commitment to ethical operations and full cooperation with authorities amid the ongoing investigation into various entities.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 17 2025, 20:18 IST
New Delhi, April 17, 2025: EaseMyTrip.com, one of India's leading online travel tech platforms, has issued a firm clarification following Enforcement Directorate (ED) searches conducted as part of a larger investigation into the Mahadev Betting App case. ED carried out searches at more than 50 locations linked to various individuals and corporate entities. Amongst them, one was the EaseMyTrip Gurgaon office.

Reiterating its commitment to ethical business practices, EaseMyTrip has categorically denied any form of association—direct or indirect—with the Mahadev Betting App or any betting-related operations.

EaseMyTrip has no involvement whatsoever with the Mahadev Betting App or any such illegal betting platforms. Our operations are rooted in transparency, legality, and the highest standards of corporate governance. We were one of many entities whose offices were searched as part of a broader national investigation, and we are fully cooperating with the authorities,” said the official spokesperson of EaseMyTrip.

Founded in 2008 by brothers Nishant, Rikant, and Prashant Pitti, EaseMyTrip has grown to become India's second-largest online travel platform. The company offers an extensive range of travel services while upholding a strict code of ethics and compliance.

EaseMyTrip has reiterated that its operations are entirely unrelated to the matter and remains committed to full cooperation with law enforcement agencies.

About EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip (a publicly listed company at NSE and BSE) is India's one of largest online travel platform in terms of air ticket bookings, based on the Crisil Report-Assessment of the OTA Industry in India, February 2021. Furthermore, growing at a CAGR of 47% during FY20-24 in profits before tax, it is one of the fastest-growing internet companies. Bootstrapped and profitable since its inception, EaseMyTrip offers 'End to End' travel solutions including air tickets, hotels and holiday packages, rail & bus tickets as well as ancillary value-added services.

EaseMyTrip offers its users the option of zero-convenience fee during bookings. EaseMyTrip provides its users with access to more than 400 international and domestic airlines, over 2+ million hotels as well as train/bus tickets and taxi rentals for major cities in India. Founded in 2008, EaseMyTrip has offices across various Indian cities, including Noida, Delhi and Gurugram, Bengaluru, and Mumbai. Its international offices (as subsidiary companies) are in the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the UAE, the UK, the USA, New Zealand and Brazil.

Disclaimer: This article is sponsored content curated by HT Syndication. The inputs and details accounted for in the article do not necessarily reflect those of HT, and HT does not endorse or assume any responsibility for the information provided.

First Published Date: 17 Apr, 20:18 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets